India vs Bangladesh, 1st & 2nd ODI: Mirpur Shere Bangla Stadium Pitch Report, Weather, Boundary Length, Stats

1. Mirpur stadium info

Established: 2006

Capacity: 26000

Boundary length: 65x70M

Average ODI score: 226

2. Mirpur Stadium ODI match results

India have played 22 matches at this venue and they have won 14 of them, losing 7 and one match ended up in no result. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have played 96 matches here, winning 48 matches and losing 47 matches. One match produced no result.

3 Mirpur Stadium ODI stats

Highest total: 370/4 by India

Lowest total: 58 all out, Bangladesh

Lowest total, India: 105 all out

Most runs: Tamim Iqbal: 2795 runs

Most runs, India: Virat Kohli: 786 runs

Highest score: Shane Watson: 185

Highest score, India: Virat Kohli: 183

Most 100s: Tamim Iqbal: 5

Most 100s, India: Virat Kohli: 4

Most 6s: Tamim Iqbal: 35

Most 6s, India: Suresh Raina: 12

Highest partnership: Nasir Jamshed / Mohammad Hafeez: 224

Highest partnership, India: G Gambhir / V Kohli: 205

Most wickets: Shakib Al Hasan: 122

Most wickets, India: R Ashwin: 17

Best bowling: Stuart Binny: 6/4.

4 Mirpur Stadium pitch report

The Mirpur Shere Bangla Stadium can give some assistance to the batters as most of the sub-continent pitches do. We have had some 300+ totals and 150+ individual scores at this venue like Virat Kohli’s 185. But as the match wears on, the pitch too suffers wear and tear and spinners come into play as evidenced by the number of wickets Shakib Al Hasan bagged at this venue.

5 Mirpur weather forecast

The recent white ball series against New Zealand was plagued by inclement weather as we saw some matches getting abandoned or shortened. But on Sunday (December 4) and Wednesday (December 7), there is no prediction for rain and we can expect to see full matches in the 1st and 2nd India vs Bangladesh ODIs.