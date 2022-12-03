India vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

1 Squads

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

Bangladesh ODI Squad: Liton Das (Captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Ebadot Hossain, Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Nurul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, and Taskin Ahmed.

2 Playing 11

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shyreas Iyer, 5 Rishabh Pant, 6 Shahbaz Ahmed, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Mohammad Siraj, 11 Umran Malik.

Bangladesh: 1 Liton Das, 2 Najmul Hosain Shanto, 3 Afif Hossain, 4 Shakib Al Hasan, 5 Yasir Ali, 6 Nurul Hasan, 7 Mahmudullah, 8 Ebadot Hossain, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Anamul Haq / Mehdi Hasan Miraz.

3 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Dream11 Prediction: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Liton Das, 4 Virat Kohli, 5 Shreyas Iyer, 6 Rishabh Pant, 7 Mahmudullah, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10, Umran Malik, 11 Mohammad Siraj.

Fantasy Tips: Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Liton Das, Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant.

4. Match Prediction

Bangladesh are a dangerous side in the white ball formats, capable to upsetting the apple cart of bigger and fancied teams. India will be wary of that prowess of Bangladesh, particularly so in their home conditions in Dhaka. But with most of the senior and first-choice players returning to the side, India will be hoping to ward off Bangladesh challenge without much ado in the first ODI. So, we will pick India are favourites at Dhaka.