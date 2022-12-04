India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Highlights: Mehidy Hasan Miraz's gritty cameo helps hosts eke out 1-wicket win

Put into bat, the Indians were bundled out for 186 in 41.2 overs with KL Rahul (73 off 70 balls) playing a lone hand for the visitors. The vice-captain waged a lone battle for his team but he couldn't find any support from the other end.

No support for KL Rahul

India's much-vaunted top and middle order, barring Rahul, disappointed with the bat. The inexperienced lower-middle order also failed to perform as the visitors didn't even last full 50 overs in front of a disciplined bowling effort from the hosts.

Captain leads by example for Bangladesh

In reply, Bangladesh rode on skipper Litton Das's 41 to stay in the hunt initially but floodgates were opened by Washington Sundar once he dismissed Bangladesh's acting skipper. The hosts lost seven wickets in a space of 62 runs and the match tilted in India's favour as Bangladesh were reeling at 136 for 9 in the 40th over.

Mehidy Hasan steals the show

However, Mehidy Hasan played a brilliant 39-ball 38-run cameo to take the team home with four overs to spare. He shared an unbeaten stand of 51 runs for the final wicket alongside Mustafizur Rahman and handed his team a famous win over the mighty Indians.

Mohammed Siraj (3/32) was the most successful bowler for India, while Sundar (2/17) and debutant Kuldeep Sen (2/37) claimed two wickets each and Shardul Thakur (1/21) and Deepak Chahar (1/32) accounted for one wicket each. Chahar got a wicket on the very first ball of the innings to give his team a bright start but that wasn't enough.

For Bangladesh, left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan (5/36) was the star bowler and Ebadot Hossain (4/47) also made a big contribution.