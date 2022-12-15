India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates: Visitors bowled out for 404; Pujara-Iyer-Ashwin shine

India resumed their innings from 278/6 with Iyer walking into the middle with a new batting partner in Ravichandran Ashwin. The partnership didn't last long as they added 19 runs between them.

Iyer departs early on Day 2

Iyer was clean bowled by right-arm pacer Ebadot Hossain for 86 when India's total reached 293 in 98 overs. The Mumbaikar had left the pitch at 82* at the close of play on day 1.

Iyer's knock lasted only for eight overs on the second day and the right-handed batter - who has had a phenomenal 2022 - fell 14 runs short of a well-deserved century.

Earlier on day one, along with Cheteshwar Pujara - who also gave a fresh lease of life to his Test career - Iyer shared a century stand to rescue Team India from dire straits. India were in a spot of bother when Iyer joined Pujara in the middle of the second session of day one.

The duo showed a lot of grit and determination and started grinding the Bangladeshi bowlers who had an upper hand in the game till that time. The duo also made full use of the reprieves they got en route to their fifties and steadied the ship for the tourists.

Pujara (90 off 203 balls) missed out on a ton as he was bowled by a peach of a delivery from left-arm spinner Taijul Islam. Taijul (3/84) was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh on the opening day. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2/71) dismissed Axar Patel on the last delivery of the day to wrest the initiative back for the hosts.

Here are the updates from Day 2 of the Test match:

Auto Refresh Feeds Wicket! Mohammed Siraj plays an aerial shot but fails to connect it well and gets caught in the deep. He departs for 4. India have been bowled out for 404 in 133.5 overs. Pujara (90), Shreyas (86), and Ashwin (58) were the performers for the visitors with a solid batting performance on this track. It's time for the bowlers. Wicket! One brings two for Bangladesh. Now Kuldeep Yadav has been trapped in front by Taijul Islam for 40. The batter goes upstairs to review it but he looked certain that his resistance had finally come to an end. India - 393/9 in 132.5 overs End of the innings! R Ashwin has been stumped for 58 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz finally breaks the partnership. The 92-run stand for India ends and with that they've lost their 8th wicket. Bangladesh get a wicket after 32.2 overs. India - 385/8 Kuldeep Yadav played a brilliant sweep shot off Taijul Islam and gets another boundary towards the square leg and with that, he moves on to 28 - his highest score in Test Cricket. Along with Ashwin, he has added 74 runs for the eighth wicket, which is the highest 8th-wicket partnership for India against Bangladesh. Ashwin goes down the track and hits Taijul Islam over long-on for a maximum and moves on to 49. He takes a single on the very next ball to get to his half-century. This is his 13th Test Fify. The play has started for the second session. The players are into the middle after the lunch break. Bangladeshi bowlers will be looking to break the stand between Kuldeep and Ashwin and restrict Indians inside 380. Indian batting duo of R Ashwin (40*) and Kuldeep Yadav (21*) walk happily towards the dressing room after putting up a good resistance on a tricky surface. 70 runs were scored in this session and Bangladesh bowlers could only manage to get the solitary wicket of Shreyas Iyer - who perished in just 8 overs since the start of play. But the lower middle-order has shown grit and determination. A crucial 50-run stand between Kuldeep Yadav and R Ashwin for the eighth wicket. They go unbroken on 55 at lunch break and denied any success to the Bangladesh bowlers after Shreyas Iyer's dismissal early in the morning session. 5 extra runs for India! Ashwin gets a genuine edge off Taijul Islam but the ball was away from the fielder at slip cordon. The batters steal a single but the throw from the fielder at the third man region hits the wicketkeeper's helmet put on the field by Bangladesh and the batting side was rewarded 5 extra runs. Four! Kuldeep Yadav handsomely pulls Khaled Ahmed towards the square leg region and he gets a boundary. That's the first boundary from the southpaw's bat and it should give him a lot of confidence on this tricky surface. An interesting first-hour's play transpired in Chattogram on day two. India lost their set overnight batter Shreyas Iyer for 86 as Ebadot Hossain clean bowled him. The pitch has started behaving in a weird manner but R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav have just managed to hang in. They've shared a stand of 12 runs and faced 42 deliveries before the drinks break and the scorecard reads 305/7 105 overs.