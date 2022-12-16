India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3 Live Updates: India get a 254-run lead, to bat again

India aiming to inflict follow-on over Bangladesh as early as possible.
Check out the live updates from Day 3 here.
India scored 404 in the first innings while Bangladesh start the day on 133 for 8.
Lunch Time at Chattogram. India: 36/0 India lead by 290 runs.
Shubman Gill bats on 15 and KL Rahul on 20. Rahul has hit 3 fours while Gill is yet to find the fence. India: 36/0 (15 overs)
India with a steady start. Shubman Gill (13) and KL Rahul (10) at the crease. India: 24/0
Shubman Gill survives. Taijul Islam thought he had Gill lbw but the DRS shows the ball missed the stumps by a whisker. India: 10/0
It looks like India will bat again. They have a 254-run lead and would aim to put a mammoth score for Bangladesh to chase in their 2nd innings. So be prepared for some batting action from India.
That's the end. Axar Patel takes the final wicket. Mehidy Hasan Miraz is stumped. Bangladesh: 150 all out.
There was a clear inside edge of the bat. Decision overruled. Bangladesh survive and DRS shows its importance. Bangladesh: 149/9
Axar Patel plumbs Khaled Ahmed and the umpire has given it out. Bangladesh review.
Mehidy Hasan bats on 24. The onus is on him to score the bulk of the runs now. Bangladesh need 60 runs to avoid the follow-on. 145 for 9.
Wicket! That's the end of Ebadot Hossain. Kuldeep Yadav picks up his 5th wicket as India edge closer to a massive lead. Bangladesh are 144 for 9.
