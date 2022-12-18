India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 5 Highlights: Visitors take control of the series with a massive win

The visitors have taken a 1-0 lead in the 2-match series.

India finished the game off early on the 5th day. KL Rahul's troops required four wickets on the final day while the hosts needed 241 runs.

Bangladesh started the day on 272 for 6 overnight as Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were at the crease.

Mehidy Hasan fell early to Mohammed Siraj as the pacer drew the first blood on the day. Shakib Al Hasan took the aggressive root and played some decent shots to get his fifty, his 30th in his test career.

But the Bangladesh skipper fell on 84 in the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav, thus diminishing any hopes for the hosts. Kuldeep picked up Ebadot Hossain to make India on the verge of victory, while Axar Patel finished things off with the final wicket of Taijul Islam.

WHAT. A. WIN! 👏👏#TeamIndia put on an impressive show to win the first #BANvIND Test by 188 runs 🙌🙌



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/CVZ44N7IRe pic.twitter.com/Xw9jFgtsnm — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2022

Bangladesh were bowled out for 324 as India won the first test by 188 runs.

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, the twin left-arm spinners of India picked up 4 and 3 wickets respectively.

Aftermath:

The 2nd and final test of the series starts in Mirpur on December 22.

Wicket! It's all over. India win by 188 runs as Taijul Islam falls. Axar Patel takes the final wicket as India take a lead in the 2-match test series. Wicket! India just 1 wicket away. Ebadot Hossain lobs straight to Forward Short Leg in the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav. Wicket! Shakib AL Hasan is gone. Kuldeep Yadav knocks his timbers and it looks the hope of Bangladesh is gone with him. Score: 320/8 50 for Shakib Al Hasan. Gets it with a magnificent Six. 30th test fifty for the Bangladesh skipper. OUT! The first wicket of the day falls. Mehidy Hasan is gone. Bangladesh: 283/7 Bangladesh:283/6. Fast start for the hosts. 11 runs scored in the first two overs of the day. Hello and Welcome to the final day f the 1st test. India need 4 wickets while Bangladesh need 241 runs.