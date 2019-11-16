Cricket
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: 'Kohli fan' sneaks onto the field during the first Test in Indore

By Pti
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Kohli fan sneaks onto the field during the first Test in Indore

Indore (MP), Nov. 16: A 22-year-old man, who said he was a big fan of Virat Kohli, broke through the security cordon and walked onto the ground during the India-Bangladesh Test at Holkar Stadium here on Saturday.

Suraj Bisht, who said he was native of Uttarakhand and works as a cook here, wanted to meet the Indian cricket captain.

Security personnel stopped him and he was detained, a police officer said. He was wearing a T-shirt with Kohli's name printed on it, had a tattoo of Kohli's name on his arm, and VK' was written on his face.

His identity was being verified and appropriate action would be taken thereafter, the police officer said.

Story first published: Saturday, November 16, 2019, 19:08 [IST]
