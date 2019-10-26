Cricket
India Vs Bangladesh 2019 (Nov 3 to Nov 22): Full Schedule, Squads, Timings, TV Channel, Live Streaming Information

By
India Vs Bangladesh 2019 (Nov 3 to Nov 22): Full Schedule, Squads, Timings, TV Channel, Live Streaming Information

New Delhi, Oct 26: Bangladesh cricket team will be touring India for three Twenty20 International and two Tests. The series will begin with the T20I series on November 3 followed by Tests, starting November 14.

Team India for both the series' has been announced by the selection committee while Bangladeshi selectors are yet to name their Test squad. India rested their captain Virat Kohli for the three-match T20I series and his deputy Rohit Sharma will be leading the team in his absence.

All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin has been ruled out of Bangladesh's T20I squad with a back injury. Veteran opener Tamim Iqbal opted not to play in the T20I series, due to the birth of his second child, with Imrul Kayes named as his replacement.

Full Schedule & Timings:

1st T20I - New Delhi (November 3) - 7:00 PM (IST)

2nd T20I - Rajkot (November 7) - 7:00 PM (IST)

3rd T20I - Nagpur (November 10) - 7:00 PM (IST)

1st Test - Indore (November 14-18) - 9:30 AM (IST)

2nd Test - Kolkata (November 22-26) - 9:30 AM (IST)

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: HotStar.com

Squads:

Bangladesh T20I: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Arafat Sunny.

India T20I squad: Rohit Sharma(C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Saha (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant.

Story first published: Saturday, October 26, 2019, 16:43 [IST]
