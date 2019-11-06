India vs Bangladesh: 2nd T20I: India probable XI for the Rajkot match

1. Rohit Sharma

The captain and opener had a lean outing at Kotla, getting out for 9 and Rohit would like to correct that here with a good start and possibly a series levelling win over Bangladesh.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan was not at his fluent best at Kotla, making a scratchy, less-than run-a-ball 41. But he got run out just as the left-hander was trying to put his feet on the pedal. He too will be eyeing a good outing at Rajkot.

3. KL Rahul

Rahul too was not fluent and his end came when a ball from Aminul Islam stopped on him and the cut went directly to Mahmudullah inside the circle. He too will be eyeing a different effort here on the morrow.

4. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas looked in fine touch at Kotla, slamming a 13-ball 22 on a ground that he has seen quite a bit as the Delhi Capitals captain. Like Rahul, Shreyas too fell to the slowness of the pitch and the Rajkot track might offer him a little more ease.

5. Rishabh Pant

The young wicketkeeper batsmen came in for a lot of flak for his shoddy effort in front and behind the stumps. The team management has backed him but Pant would like to come up with something substantial before their patience wear thin.

6. Sanju Samson

India had given debut to Shivam Dubey in the last match but the all-rounder did not contribute much. He made just one run and bowled just an over when the match was over for all practical purposes. Samson might get the nod ahead of him at Rajkot.

7. Krunal Pandya

Krunal made a useful 15 off 8 balls that gave the Indian total a touch of competitiveness but he was a bit wayward with his left-arm spin and struggled Bangladesh southpaws. His four overs went for 32 runs. He will be keen for a better effort.

8. Washington Sundar

Washington had a relatively better outing than his colleagues at Kotla, making a quick 14 off five balls and bowling tight four overs. He would be eager to continue in the same vein.

9. Yuzvendra Chahal

It was Chahal's comeback match at Kotla and he did not disappoint either coming up with a tidy four overs and picked up a wicket. He would be looking to be effective at Rajkot too.

10. Deepak Chahar

Though he picked up the wicket of Liton Das, Deepak was a tad expensive going for 24 runs in three overs. And the pacer would be eyeing a better return at Rajkot.

11. Shardul Thakur

The Mumbai pacer might be coming in for Khaleel Ahmed, who conceded 37 runs in four overs, including four boundaries in a row to Mushfiqur Rahim that took the match away from India.