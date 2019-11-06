India vs Bangladesh: 2nd T20I: Preview: Rohit Sharma set to play 100th T20I, where to watch, TV timing

1. Landmark for Rohit Sharma

The stand-in India captain will be playing his 100th T20I match at Rajkot. From 99 matches, Rohit has made 2452 runs, most for India, with four hundreds at a strike-rate of 136.7. He will become only the second player in the world to achieve this feat after Pakistan's Shoaib Malik. Virat Kohli has played 72 T20Is for India and has made 2450 runs at 50 at a strike rate of 135.3.

2. Dhawan, Sundar on the cusp

Opener Shikhar Dhawan and all-rounder Washington Sundar too are on the cusp of personal milestones. Dhawan will be playing his 100th T20 match overall, 56 T20Is for India, while Washington will be appearing in his 50th T20 match overall, including 13 T20Is for India.

3. Pant in elite company

Rishabh Pant is going through a rather torrid time on and off the field since the tour of West Indies where he floundered in all games except the third T20I which carried only academic interest. It led to him losing the place in the home series against South Africa. But his comeback match at home ground Kotla in New Delhi yielded little consolation.

There was a mix-up that led to Dhawan's run out and he erred with DRS decision twice. But the team management has backed him to come good soon. And if he takes one catch at Rajkot, Pant can complete 50 catches as wicket-keeper in all T20s. It will certainly pep him up.

4. Shreyas' milestone

Middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has been quite impressive for India in white-ball versions since making a comeback to India team during the tour of West Indies, also earning the praise of skipper Virat Kohli for his mental presence in crunch situations. Now, he is just 10 runs short of completing 1000 runs all T20s in 2019 alone. He will be the first Indian batsman to do so and 14th in the world.