Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs Bangladesh: 2nd T20I: Preview: Rohit Sharma set to play 100th T20I, where to watch, TV timing

By
Rohit Sharma set for 100th T20I
Rohit Sharma set for 100th T20I

Rajkot, November 6: India will face Bangladesh in the second T20I here on Thursday with eyes firmly fixed on a series-levelling win after losing the first match at New Delhi by seven wickets. And it will be a special occasion for captain Rohit Sharma as he is all set to play his 100th T20I for India.

The match will be live on Star Sports Networks from 7 pm IST and will be streamed live on HotStar.

1. Landmark for Rohit Sharma

1. Landmark for Rohit Sharma

The stand-in India captain will be playing his 100th T20I match at Rajkot. From 99 matches, Rohit has made 2452 runs, most for India, with four hundreds at a strike-rate of 136.7. He will become only the second player in the world to achieve this feat after Pakistan's Shoaib Malik. Virat Kohli has played 72 T20Is for India and has made 2450 runs at 50 at a strike rate of 135.3.

2. Dhawan, Sundar on the cusp

2. Dhawan, Sundar on the cusp

Opener Shikhar Dhawan and all-rounder Washington Sundar too are on the cusp of personal milestones. Dhawan will be playing his 100th T20 match overall, 56 T20Is for India, while Washington will be appearing in his 50th T20 match overall, including 13 T20Is for India.

3. Pant in elite company

3. Pant in elite company

Rishabh Pant is going through a rather torrid time on and off the field since the tour of West Indies where he floundered in all games except the third T20I which carried only academic interest. It led to him losing the place in the home series against South Africa. But his comeback match at home ground Kotla in New Delhi yielded little consolation.

There was a mix-up that led to Dhawan's run out and he erred with DRS decision twice. But the team management has backed him to come good soon. And if he takes one catch at Rajkot, Pant can complete 50 catches as wicket-keeper in all T20s. It will certainly pep him up.

4. Shreyas' milestone

4. Shreyas' milestone

Middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has been quite impressive for India in white-ball versions since making a comeback to India team during the tour of West Indies, also earning the praise of skipper Virat Kohli for his mental presence in crunch situations. Now, he is just 10 runs short of completing 1000 runs all T20s in 2019 alone. He will be the first Indian batsman to do so and 14th in the world.

More ROHIT SHARMA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India probable XI for Rajkot T20
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 16:18 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 6, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue