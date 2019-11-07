India vs Bangladesh: 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma says he wanted to stay in the middle, 'tonk' the ball

Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan added 118 runs for the opening wicket to boost India's chase of 153.

"I've just tried to do my best with the bat in hand. I knew the conditions in Rajkot were perfect (for batting), so all I wanted to do was to stay still and 'tonk' the ball. The year 2019 has been very good so far. I just want to finish it off on a good note with few more games against Bangladesh and then a full series against West Indies coming our way," said Rohit.

Rohit also showered praise on spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar for keeping India in the match while bowling.

"Both Washington and Chahal understand their bowling really well. More importantly, they analyse and have conversations on where they can improve. Chahal has bowled in difficult situations and has brought the team to the top. It's given him confidence. Washington has been our new-ball bowler, but today, I wanted to keep his three overs at the back," Rohit, who was also the man of the match, said.

Chahal, who took two wickets for 28 runs from four overs, said: "When I bowled my first ball, I realised that it's spinning. You have to vary your pace here. When I was not part of the India team, I was practising with the wet ball, so dew didn't affect me. We are team players, even I drop catches sometimes, so no one wants to miss a catch or stumping, so no hard feelings with Pant. It was just hard luck.

"My bowling depends on what I think the batsman is trying to do. Depending on that I bowl the top-spinner, googly or slider. Bowling in the death or powerplay gives you more confidence," said Chahal.