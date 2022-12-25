India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4: Iyer and Ashwin guide India home as visitors complete 2-0 series win

With the win, India complete a 2-0 series victory over the hosts and further bolster their Test Championship chances.

India finished yesterday on 45/4 and were struggling big time in a modest chase of just 145 runs.

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara all were back in the hut and India started the day with Axar Patel and Jaydev Unadkat in the middle.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4:

India started the day in a tentative way. Jaydev Unadkat and Axar Patel were struggling against the Bangladeshi spinners. Unadkat slogged one for a six but was soon trapped in front by Shakib Al Hasan as India lost their first wicket of the day.

Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel followed soon in the bowling of Mehidy Hasan Miraz as the visitors were tottering at 74 for 7. Miraz bamboozled Pant to catch him at the crease, while another turner hit Axar Patel on his pads and then crashed to the stumps as Miraz got his 5th wicket of the inning.

India could have been in further agony but Ravichandran Ashwin's inside edge was dropped by Mominul Haque, and it was perhaps the turning point of the day. Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer then started to show a bit more authority.

Iyer started things first. He hit three boundaries in three balls to give some wind to the sails of the Indian chase. He looked at ease against the Bangladeshi spinners who proved lethal to other batters. Then Ravichandran Ashwin joined the party. He ended up being the dominant partner of that partnership and finished the match with 16 runs in a Miraz over to give India the win.

Shreyas Iyer (29*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (42*) added 71 runs in the 8th wicket for India, which is India's 5th 50+ partnership on the 8th wicket in the final innings of a test match. The visitors finish the year with a win and thus complete a 2-0 test series win over the hosts.