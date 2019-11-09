Cricket
India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Dream 11 prediction, possible playing 11, Fantasy tips, match prediction

By
India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Dream 11 prediction
India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Dream 11 prediction

Nagpur, November 9: India will be eager to wrap the series when they face Bangladesh in the third and final T20I here on Sunday (November 10). Bangladesh won the New Delhi match by seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead but a Rohit Sharma-inspired India notched up an eight-wicket win at Rajkot to level the series.

Can India keep their home record intact or will Bangladesh inflict a rare home series defeat on India? Check out MyKhel preview, fantasy tips, Dream 11 etc here.

1. Team News - India

1. Team News - India

The Rajkot might have boosted their confidence and several pieces too fell into the place. Rohit Sharma, the stand-in-skipper, is a not a big fan of chopping and changing Playing XI often and one can expect him to retain the side. However, left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed looked out of sorts at Delhi and Rajkot and the team management might weigh in the option of bringing Shardul Thakur in for Khaleel. Otherwise, India do not have major worry and hope that Rishabh Pant will keep improving behind and in front of the wicket.

2. Team News - Bangladesh

2. Team News - Bangladesh

After a tight effort in the first T20I at Kotla, Bangladesh wilted under the Rohit onslaught and their batsmen too floundered against on-the-spot Indian bowlers. Bangladesh will expect some more contribution from senior pros like Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, captain Mahmdullah and pacer Mustafizur Rahman. Their chances of a series win wholly depend on them.

3. Possible playing XI

3. Possible playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur.

Bangladesh: Mohammed Naim, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Mossadek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Arafat Sunny.

4. MyKhel-Dream 11 Predictions

4. MyKhel-Dream 11 Predictions

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Mahmudullah.

Bowlers: Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Aminul Islam.

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

All-rounder: Shivam Dube, Soumya Sarkar.

5. Prediction

5. Prediction

Both the teams have their own strengths and weakness but at this stage India appear favourite to go ahead and win the match and series. The Rajkot win might just have placed them in the right gear slot.

Story first published: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 10:44 [IST]
