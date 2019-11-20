India Vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test: 5 reasons why you should watch the historic Pink Ball Test at Eden Gardens

This is will be the first Day-Night Test match in the history of both the Test-playing nations and the BCCI, as well as the broadcasters Star Sports Network, are leaving no stones unturned to make this occasion a grand spectacle.

Kolkata, the City of Joy, is all decked up for the pink-ball Test match and it is being reported that the tickets for the first four days of the match have already been sold out.

Here are the 5 reasons why you should be watching the highly anticipated game of cricket, starting Friday.

Sourav Ganguly's first stint as BCCI President

Current BCCI President and former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly's first stint as a BCCI President drove innovation in Indian cricket by introducing the Pink Ball Test Match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Pink is the new Red

Kolkata turns pink with the first-ever D/N Test Match. It paves the way for the nation to host many more pink ball matches making the pink ball - the new red ball. The first D/N Test Match was played between Australia and New Zealand on November 27, 2015 at Adelaide Oval. Aussies won the highly interesting game by 3 wickets.

Test Cricket - The marquee event in Cricket

In the 1800s, for the first-time cricket made its mark in sporting culture with the introduction of test cricket. The officially recognised first Test match was played between Australia and England on 15 and 19 March 1877 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Australia won the game by 45 runs.

Eden Gardens - Creating History

Eden Gardens, the mecca of Indian cricket has witnessed a few historic records. Harbhajan Singh became the first Indian to take a hat-trick against Australia in 2001 and Rohit Sharma became the highest individual scorer in ODI cricket with his epic 264 runs against Sri Lanka. Now Eden Gardens will host India's first-ever day and night Test.

Star Sports celebrates 'Pink Ball' with unlimited content

