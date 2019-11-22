India vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test: Eden Gardens connection of Tendulkar, Kumble, Harbhajan, Laxman

1. Sachin Tendulkar

The batting maestro has taken wickets in the epic Kolkata Test against Australia in 2001. Harbhajan Singh was the hero of the Test taking the first-ever Test hat-trick by an Indian bowler. And Tendulkar shared a nice anecdote on meeting Harbhajan for the first time in 1996 when the spinner was cutting his teeth in cricket. It happened at a net session in Mohali cricket ground.

2. Anil Kumble

Kumble missed the epic Test of 2001 due to an injury that opened the doors of Indian team for Harbhajan Singh, who was on the fringes. The offie thanked Kumble in jest that the injury to him was a godsend for him. But Kumble shared his memories of meeting VVS Laxman for the first time in 1993 during a South Zone game and his memories of taking six wickets against West Indies in the Hero Cup final. Tendulkar too shared a piece from the past when in 1993 someone told him about a leg-spinner called Kumble and advised him not to play on the backfoot. Tendulkar said the Windies batsmen did that in the Hero Cup final against Kumble with disastrous consequences.

3. Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan shared the memories of his first meeting with Tendulkar at Mohali and recalled how he mistook the batsman adjusting his helmet as a gesture asking him to come near the master. Harbhajan also savoured the moment when he made Ricky Ponting his bunny in the 2001 series and the hat-trick.

4. VVS Laxman

Laxman played the finest Test innings by an Indian batsman at this venue in 2001 and also shared his memories of playing against Anil Kumble for the first time in 1995 at Hyderabad in the Moin-ud-Dowla Cup and recalled how tough it was to face Kumble because his leg-break did not turn as much as he expected.