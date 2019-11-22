India Vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test: Rohit Sharma turns 'superman' to pluck one-handed stunner at slip to dismiss Kayes

After Ishant Sharma gave India their first wicket of the day by dismissing opener Imrul Kayes leg before for 4. Rohit Sharma and Umesh Yadav's pair gave Bangladesh their second big jolt when they dismissed their captain by dismissing him for a duck.

Pink fever grips Eden Gardens as India embrace Day/Night Tests

Umesh bowled a seaming away length ball on the off stump and the batsman gave an outside edge in between first and second slip, and Rohit - who was standing at second slip - dove towards his right in a split second and plucked a one-handed stunner.

It wasn't clear whether the ball would have carried all the way to first slip so he had to go for it. Virat Kohli, who was standing at first slip, was amazed by Rohit's incredible superman effort. The Mumbaikar wasn't in the balance as he was in the air when he picked up the catch.

India vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test: Live Update: Shami, Umesh, Ishant rock Bangladesh

To Umesh's credit, it was a perfect line and length to start his second spell, forcing a shot from the batsman and getting enough movement to draw the edge.

Watch the catch.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat. The Virat Kohli-led India did not make any changes to the side that won the opening Test in Indore.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, made two changes to their line-up with Al-Amin Hossain and Naeem Hasan coming in to replace Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan. The two teams are playing with the pink ball for the first time and fans have responded enthusiastically. The first four days of the game are sold out.

A silver coin brought out especially for the game was used for the toss. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina along with Bangladesh Cricket Board Chairman Nazmul Hasan and some of India's biggest cricket icons such as Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar are in attendance at the historic match.