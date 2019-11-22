India Vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test: Virat Kohli becomes quickest to 5000 Test runs as captain

The 31-year-old stylish batsman added yet another feather in his illustrious cap as he completed 5000 Test runs as a captain and became the first Indian skipper to the elite club and only the sixth overall.

Fastest to the elite club

Making the achievement even more special, Kohli also became the fastest to this club as he reached the milestone in 86th innings as captain.

Kohli, who needed just 32 runs to complete 5000 Test runs as captain before the start of the match, has joined the group of legendary captains Ricky Ponting, Clive Lloyd, Graeme Smith, Allan Border and Stephen Fleming in the 5000-run club.

Ponting reached the milestone in 97 innings, Lloyd took 106 innings, Smith entered the club in his 110th innings. Border took 116 innings while Fleming is the slowest with 130 innings.

Fewest innings to 5000 runs as captain in Tests:

86 Virat Kohli

97 Ricky Ponting

106 Clive Lloyd

110 Graeme Smith

116 Allan Border

Quickest to......runs as captain in Tests:

1000 runs: Don Bradman (11 inns)

2000 runs: Don Bradman (24 inns)

3000 runs: Don Bradman (37 inns)

4000 runs: Virat Kohli (65 inns)

5000 runs: Virat Kohli (86 inns)

India and Bangladesh are playing their first-ever Day-Night Test match and the tourists were bundled out for 106 in their first innings after their captain Mominul Haq elected to bat first. Pacer Ishant Sharma picked up a fifer as Indian pace battery rocked the tourists in just two sessions.