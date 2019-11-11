Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Deepak Chahar becomes first Indian to take T20I hat-trick; find other Indian bowlers with hat-trick

By
Deepak Chahar becomes first Indian to take T20I hat-trick
Deepak Chahar becomes first Indian to take T20I hat-trick

Nagpur, November 10: Deepak Chahar claimed the first hat-trick by an Indian in T20I in the third match against Bangladesh here on Sunday (November 10). It was a sensational effort because Chahar bowled under dew and conditions that did not suit his style of bowling.

It was also the third hat-trick by an Indian bowler in 2019 after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami did it earlier this year. MyKhel takes a look at the Indian bowlers who managed to achieve the rare feat.

1. Harbhajan Singh

1. Harbhajan Singh

The off-spinner was the first Indian bowler to grab a hat-trick in Test cricket. He grabbed three wickets in a row in that famous Kolkata Test against Australia in 2001. Harbhajan dismissed Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne in successive balls.

2. Irfan Pathan

2. Irfan Pathan

The left-arm pacer achieved the feat in 2006 against Pakistan in Karachi. In the third Test of the series, Pathan dismissed Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf in the first over of the match.

3. Jasprit Bumrah

3. Jasprit Bumrah

India had to wait 13 years to see another hat-trick in Test cricket and it came via Bumrah. The pacer rocked West Indies in the Kingston Test in September, 2019 while dismissing Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase.

4. Chetan Sharma

4. Chetan Sharma

The pace bowler was the first Indian to take a hat-trick and it came in the 1987 World Cup match against New Zealand at Nagpur. Chetan ousted Ken Rutherford, Ian Smith and Ewan Chatfield in successive deliveries, and it was also the first hat-trick in World Cup history.

5. Kapil Dev

5. Kapil Dev

Kapil dismissed Roshan Mahanama, Sanath Jayasuriya and Rumesh Ratnayake across two overs to claim the hat-trick in the Asia Cup final at Cuttak in 1991 and India won the match and the tournament by 7 wickets.

6. Kuldeep Yadav

6. Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep became the third Indian to claim an ODI hat-trick in 2017 against Australia at the Eden Gardens. The chinaman bowler got rid of Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins off successive balls.

7. Mohammed Shami

7. Mohammed Shami

Shami became the second Indian bowler after Chetan Sharma to take a hat-trick in the World Cup. He achieved this feat against Afghanistan in the 2019 World Cup. The pacer jettisoned Mohammad Nabi, Aftab Alam and Mujeeb ur Rahman in three balls in a row at Southampton.

8. Deepak Chahar

8. Deepak Chahar

Chahar became the first Indian to take hat-trick in T20Is against Bangladesh in Nagpur. Chahar ousted Shafiul Islam in the last ball of the 18th over and then came back to jettison Mustafizur Rahman and Aminul Islam in the first two balls of the final over to complete the hat-trick. His 6/7 was the best-ever figures in T20I cricket.

More DEEPAK CHAHAR News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, November 11, 2019, 0:05 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue