Deepak Chahar becomes first Indian to take T20I hat-trick; find other Indian bowlers with hat-trick

1. Harbhajan Singh

The off-spinner was the first Indian bowler to grab a hat-trick in Test cricket. He grabbed three wickets in a row in that famous Kolkata Test against Australia in 2001. Harbhajan dismissed Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne in successive balls.

2. Irfan Pathan

The left-arm pacer achieved the feat in 2006 against Pakistan in Karachi. In the third Test of the series, Pathan dismissed Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf in the first over of the match.

3. Jasprit Bumrah

India had to wait 13 years to see another hat-trick in Test cricket and it came via Bumrah. The pacer rocked West Indies in the Kingston Test in September, 2019 while dismissing Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase.

4. Chetan Sharma

The pace bowler was the first Indian to take a hat-trick and it came in the 1987 World Cup match against New Zealand at Nagpur. Chetan ousted Ken Rutherford, Ian Smith and Ewan Chatfield in successive deliveries, and it was also the first hat-trick in World Cup history.

5. Kapil Dev

Kapil dismissed Roshan Mahanama, Sanath Jayasuriya and Rumesh Ratnayake across two overs to claim the hat-trick in the Asia Cup final at Cuttak in 1991 and India won the match and the tournament by 7 wickets.

6. Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep became the third Indian to claim an ODI hat-trick in 2017 against Australia at the Eden Gardens. The chinaman bowler got rid of Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins off successive balls.

7. Mohammed Shami

Shami became the second Indian bowler after Chetan Sharma to take a hat-trick in the World Cup. He achieved this feat against Afghanistan in the 2019 World Cup. The pacer jettisoned Mohammad Nabi, Aftab Alam and Mujeeb ur Rahman in three balls in a row at Southampton.

8. Deepak Chahar

Chahar became the first Indian to take hat-trick in T20Is against Bangladesh in Nagpur. Chahar ousted Shafiul Islam in the last ball of the 18th over and then came back to jettison Mustafizur Rahman and Aminul Islam in the first two balls of the final over to complete the hat-trick. His 6/7 was the best-ever figures in T20I cricket.