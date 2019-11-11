Cricket
Deepak Chahar takes 6 for 7, sets world record for best T20I bowling figure

Nagpur, November 11: Deepak Chahar became the first Indian bowler to claim a T20I hat-trick when he achieved the rare feat during the third T20I against Bangladesh here on Sunday (November 10).

Chahar was quite admirable in the way he adjusted his bowling to conditions that were tough for bowlers owing to the dew factor. And he was justly rewarded for his wholehearted effort - a hat-trick and a world record, best-ever figure in the shortest format of the game. MyKhel takes a closer look.

1. Deepak Chahar - 6/7, 2019

Medium pacer Chahar jettisoned Shafiul Islam in the last ball of the 18th over and then returned to give marching orders to Mustafizur Rahman and Aminul Islam in the first two balls of the 20th over to complete the hat-trick. His 6/7 is now the best-ever figure in the shortest format of cricket.

2. Ajantha Mendis - 6/8, 2008

Ajantha Mendis, the Sri Lankan mystery spinner, took this haul against India in the Asia Cup final at Karachi that the Lankans won easily. But since then Mendis' career did not touch the heights that it was expected to.

3. Yuzvendra Chahal, 6/25, 2017

After Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni went hammer and tongs, India posted a healthy 202 for 6. But the M Chinnaswamy stadium has always been a batting paradise and England had enough firepower in their batting to make a first of the chase. After all they had Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Sam Billings in their ranks. But Chahal came and picked up 6 wickets for 25 runs to run through the English line-up. The visitors were bundled out for 127 as India emerged a comfortable 75-run winner.

4. Rangana Herath, 5/3, 2014

At Chittagong, the left-arm spinner Herath wrecked New Zealand with a wonderful spell in the ICC World T20. Sri Lanka were bundled out for 119 after Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham took three wickets apiece. But Herath derailed the Kiwis with a five-wicket haul in 3.3 overs as they were skittled for 60. And only Kane Williamson managed to touch double figures with a 42.

Story first published: Monday, November 11, 2019, 1:32 [IST]
