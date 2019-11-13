India Vs Bangladesh, Indore Test: Virat Kohli vows team will not get distracted by 'exciting' first Day-Night Test

The two-Test series between India and Bangladesh kicks off in Indore on Thursday (November 14), before both the teams head Kolkata for their maiden pink-ball match at Eden Gardens on November 22.

The match in Kolkata will leave newly promoted Afghanistan and Ireland as the only teams yet to play a day-night Test.

Kohli, who was rested for the T20I series against Bangladesh that India won 2-1, anticipates the fast bowlers getting plenty of joy under the lights but assured India's main objective is getting a positive result in Indore.

"It's quite exciting. I think it's a new way to bring excitement to Test cricket. We are all very excited about that," Kohli said at the pre-match news conference on Wednesday (November 13).

"The pink ball I played , I felt it swings a lot more as compared to the red ball because there's extra lacquer on the ball which doesn't go away too fast. And the seam holds upright quite a bit.

"I think if the pitch has extra help for the bowlers then the bowlers will be in the game, especially fast bowlers, throughout the course of the Test match.

Team India were seen practising with the pink-balls during their net sessions in Indore as well for a lot of players have never played with them.

"I don't quite know how the old ball behaves with the dew and the lacquer going off. It will be interesting to see how much the old ball does. With the pink ball, with the pitch having enough, the life in it will be a very important factor.

"In Test cricket, I don't think you can afford to take focus away at all, not even one session, not even one over. With the red ball, you need to be absolutely precise in your focus, every game that you play, every ball that you play, every situation that you are in.

"Our primary focus is tomorrow's Test match. When the pink-ball Test match arrives, as I said we will be quite excited about it."

