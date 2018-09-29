India Vs Bangladesh, Highlights: Jadhav completes nail-biting run chase as India retain Asia Cup

Rohit Sharma's side went unbeaten in the entire competition in the United Arab Emirates, though their run chase in the final lacked fireworks as they were only able to get home off the final ball of the contest.

Having put Bangladesh – who have now finished as runners-up on three occasions – in to bat, the early signs did not look promising for India as Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan (32) put on 120 for the opening wicket.

However, Bangladesh then lost 10 wickets for 102 runs as they were dismissed for 222, Soumya Sarkar (33) the only other player to reach double figures.

Kuldeep Yadav (3-45) starred with the ball for India before Kedar Jadhav battled through the pain barrier to win the game after initially retiring hurt with a hamstring injury.

Captain Rohit Sharma hit a vital 48 at the top of the innings but India laboured and needed Jadhav to secure victory off the last ball before the celebrations could begin.

Das dominated Bangladesh's opening partnership and went on to claim his first ODI hundred, the opener hitting an impressive 121 off 117 balls with 12 fours and a pair of sixes.

His attempts to anchor the innings proved futile, though, as chaos ensued around him, Bangladesh only able to reach 222 as Jasprit Bumrah (1-39) removed Rubel Hossain midway through the 49th over.

Kuldeep, the pick of India's bowlers, had earlier removed Das with a delivery that dragged the batsman out of his crease to allow wicketkeeper MS Dhoni to complete a stumping.

Congratulations India on becoming #AsiaCup Champions. Hats off to Bangladesh for their splendid fight and attitude, for not giving up and playing out of their skins,this despite missing Shakib and Tamim. Special mention to Kedar Jadhav for his grit and commitment #IndvBan — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 28, 2018

India's response was well controlled by some disciplined Bangladesh bowling, the absence of Shakib Al Hasan not affecting their performance in the field.

Only Rohit got close to a big score, the captain ending up the leading scorer for his side, but unlike their opponents India had significant contributions down the order.

Dinesh Karthik (37) and Dhoni (36) kept the scoreboard ticking along after Shikhar Dhawan (15) and Ambati Rayudu (2) had gone cheaply, while the tail wagged superbly.

Jadhav's injury saw him leave the field at the end of the 38th over, but he returned with India needing 11 to win after some big hitting from Bhuvneshwar Kumar (21).

India went into the last over wanting six runs and Jadhav faced the last ball with his side requiring one to retain their crown, the batsman getting his pad on Mahmudullah's delivery to seal victory.