Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

India Vs Bangladesh, Highlights: Jadhav completes nail-biting run chase as India retain Asia Cup

By
India Vs Bangladesh, Highlights: Jadhav completes nail-biting run chase as India retain Asia Cup

Dubai, Sep 29: Defending champions India secured a seventh Asia Cup title in Dubai on Friday with a three-wicket win over Bangladesh in a repeat of the 2016 showpiece.

Rohit Sharma's side went unbeaten in the entire competition in the United Arab Emirates, though their run chase in the final lacked fireworks as they were only able to get home off the final ball of the contest.

Stats | Final: As it happened

Having put Bangladesh – who have now finished as runners-up on three occasions – in to bat, the early signs did not look promising for India as Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan (32) put on 120 for the opening wicket.

1
44058

However, Bangladesh then lost 10 wickets for 102 runs as they were dismissed for 222, Soumya Sarkar (33) the only other player to reach double figures.

Kuldeep Yadav (3-45) starred with the ball for India before Kedar Jadhav battled through the pain barrier to win the game after initially retiring hurt with a hamstring injury.

Captain Rohit Sharma hit a vital 48 at the top of the innings but India laboured and needed Jadhav to secure victory off the last ball before the celebrations could begin.

Das dominated Bangladesh's opening partnership and went on to claim his first ODI hundred, the opener hitting an impressive 121 off 117 balls with 12 fours and a pair of sixes.

His attempts to anchor the innings proved futile, though, as chaos ensued around him, Bangladesh only able to reach 222 as Jasprit Bumrah (1-39) removed Rubel Hossain midway through the 49th over.

Kuldeep, the pick of India's bowlers, had earlier removed Das with a delivery that dragged the batsman out of his crease to allow wicketkeeper MS Dhoni to complete a stumping.

India's response was well controlled by some disciplined Bangladesh bowling, the absence of Shakib Al Hasan not affecting their performance in the field.

Only Rohit got close to a big score, the captain ending up the leading scorer for his side, but unlike their opponents India had significant contributions down the order.

Dinesh Karthik (37) and Dhoni (36) kept the scoreboard ticking along after Shikhar Dhawan (15) and Ambati Rayudu (2) had gone cheaply, while the tail wagged superbly.

Jadhav's injury saw him leave the field at the end of the 38th over, but he returned with India needing 11 to win after some big hitting from Bhuvneshwar Kumar (21).

India went into the last over wanting six runs and Jadhav faced the last ball with his side requiring one to retain their crown, the batsman getting his pad on Mahmudullah's delivery to seal victory.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: RAY 2 - 2 ESP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 3:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 29, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue