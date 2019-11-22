India Vs Bangladesh: Team India physio rushes on the pitch to check Bangladesh batsman Nayeem Hasan for concussion

After Hasan was hit by a snorter from India seamer Mohammed Shami, Team India physio, Nitin Patel rushed on the pitch to attend to the Bangladeshi batsman for any concussion. Patel joined the Bangladeshi physio to check the visiting batsman was fine after getting hit on his head.

The BCCI shared the video on the social media and captioned it, "In the end, it's all about the #SpiritOfCricket. #TeamIndia physio, Mr Nitin Patel attends to Nayeem after he gets hit on the helmet. #PinkBallTest."

— BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2019

Earlier before Nayeem, Mehidy Hasan came in as concussion substitute after wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das was hit by a bouncer from Shami.

However, Mehidy, an off-spinner, will not be allowed to bowl as per the concussion substitute rule. Mehidy, though, did not last long as he was dismissed by pacer Ishant Sharma for just eight runs. Das was retired hurt after being hit on his head at the stroke of lunch at the Eden Gardens.

Trying to play a pull short off a Shami bouncer, the heavily-lacquered pink ball blazed in and hit his helmet in the forehead region in the third ball of the 20th over. He was batting on 16 then.

The physio rushed in, conducted a test and he continued batting, responding with a boundary in the next delivery. Das hit another boundary in the next over off Ishant and added nine runs before complaining of discomfort. He was next seen walking off the field after a long conversation with the umpire, forcing the end of the first session with the score reading 73 for six.