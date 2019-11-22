Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India Vs Bangladesh: Team India physio rushes on the pitch to check Bangladesh batsman Nayeem Hasan for concussion

By
India Vs Bangladesh: India physio rushes on the pitch to check Bangladesh batsman Nayeem Hasan for concussion

Kolkata, Nov 22: The opening day of the historic Day-Night Test match between India and Bangladesh in Kolkata witnessed the spirit of cricket taking a front seat after Bangladesh batsman Nayeem Hasan was hit on his helmet.

After Hasan was hit by a snorter from India seamer Mohammed Shami, Team India physio, Nitin Patel rushed on the pitch to attend to the Bangladeshi batsman for any concussion. Patel joined the Bangladeshi physio to check the visiting batsman was fine after getting hit on his head.

The BCCI shared the video on the social media and captioned it, "In the end, it's all about the #SpiritOfCricket. #TeamIndia physio, Mr Nitin Patel attends to Nayeem after he gets hit on the helmet. #PinkBallTest."

Earlier before Nayeem, Mehidy Hasan came in as concussion substitute after wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das was hit by a bouncer from Shami.

However, Mehidy, an off-spinner, will not be allowed to bowl as per the concussion substitute rule. Mehidy, though, did not last long as he was dismissed by pacer Ishant Sharma for just eight runs. Das was retired hurt after being hit on his head at the stroke of lunch at the Eden Gardens.

Trying to play a pull short off a Shami bouncer, the heavily-lacquered pink ball blazed in and hit his helmet in the forehead region in the third ball of the 20th over. He was batting on 16 then.

The physio rushed in, conducted a test and he continued batting, responding with a boundary in the next delivery. Das hit another boundary in the next over off Ishant and added nine runs before complaining of discomfort. He was next seen walking off the field after a long conversation with the umpire, forcing the end of the first session with the score reading 73 for six.

More LITON DAS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
When Legends loved Eden Gardens
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, November 22, 2019, 18:12 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 22, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue