Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs Bangladesh: Three spectators held from inside of Eden Gardens for live betting

By
Three spectators held for betting from Eden Gardens
Three spectators held for betting from Eden Gardens

Kolkata, November 24: Three spectators were arrested from the Eden Gardens for running a cricket betting racket while watching live the ongoing day-night Test match between India and Bangladesh. Two others were later taken into custody based on the information provided by them, police said.

Acting on a source's information regarding cricket betting, city police detective department's anti-rowdy section kept prolonged watch on F1 and G1 blocks and arrested the three persons for engaging in cricket betting by seeing the live match and using the telecast lag.

"After prolonged watch they were able to identify and nab Sambhu Dayal, 40, Mukesh Gare, 46, and Chetan Sharma, 31, from G1 block for allegedly engaging in cricket betting using the betting app in their mobile phones.

"While Dayal is from Rajasthan's Chitore district, Gare and Sharma hail from Indore nd Guna districts respectively in Madhya Pradesh," city police's Joint Commissioner, Crime, Murlidhar Sharma said.

Ten mobile phones and four gadgets were seized from them. In pursuant to their statement, two other Rajasthan residents Abhishek Suwalka, 35, and Ayub Ali, 44, were nabbed from a hotel in south Kolkata's Sudder Street, where they had boarded.

"They were operating a cricket betting racket using their mobile phones. Six mobile phones and one laptop were seized from their possession," said Sharma.

A total cash of Rs. 1.4 lakh was seized from the five arrested persons. A specific case under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the West Bengal Gambling Act has been recorded at Maidan police station.

More INDIA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Australia won by an innings and 5 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, November 24, 2019, 13:44 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 24, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue