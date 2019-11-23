Virat Kohli equals Tendulkar's record with 27th Test hundred, breaks Ponting's long-standing mark

1. Kohli equals Tendulkar

This was Kohli's 27th Test hundred and he took 141 innings to reach the mark, same as his idol Sachin Tendulkar. Australian batting legend Sir Don Bradman holds the record with 70 innings. Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar is third on the list with 154 innings, while former Aussie opener Mathew Hayden is fourth with 157 innings.

2. Kohli breaks Ponting's record

This was Kohli's 20th Test hundred as captain, one more than former Australian captain Ricky Ponting (19). But the record for most number of 100s as captain lies with former South African skipper Graeme Smith, who has 25 tons.

2. Kohli equals Ponting

This Eden hundred was Virat Kohloi's 41st international century as captain, combined through Tests and ODIs. Kohli is yet to hit a 100 in T20I cricket. With this hundred, he has equalled Ponting's mark of 41 international hundreds as captain. Graeme Smith, next in the chart, has 33 centuries in 368 innings. Kohli made 41 centuries in 188 innings whereas Ponting took 376 innings.

4. Kohli's closes in on Ponting

The Indian captain made his 70th international hundred against Bangladesh at Eden. This was his 27th Test hundred and he has 43 centuries in ODIs. Now, he is just one hundred behind Ricky Ponting, who has 71 international hundreds. Sachin Tendulkar holds the record with 100 international hundreds - 51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs. Tendulkar made 100 100s from 782 innings and Ponting took 668 innings for 71 hundreds. Kohli's 70 tons came from just 438 innings.