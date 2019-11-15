India Vs Bangladesh: VVS Laxman, Gautam Gambhir relish pohe-jalebi for breakfast in Indore - See pics

Before the start of the play on day two at Holkar Stadium in Indore, the cricketers-turned-commentators went outdoors for breakfast and relished the local cuisine.

The duo along with fellow commentator Jatin Sapru ate Poha-Jalebi, which is the popular breakfast dish in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Laxman took to his Twitter handle to share a few images from their breakfast outing and captioned it, "Kabhi pohe se teekhe, kabhi jalebi se meethe ... wonderful start to the day in Indoor, where we had breakfast outdoor."

Kabhi pohe se teekhe, kabhi jalebi se meethe ... wonderful start to the day in Indoor, where we had breakfast outdoor 😛 pic.twitter.com/DxIPtNqYi7 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 15, 2019

Meanwhile, at Holkar Stadium, India started the second day's proceedings from 86/1 but lost their key batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara (54) and Virat Kohli (0) under 40 minutes of the day's play.

Pujara completed his 23rd Test fifty before getting caught in the gully region off Abu Jayad. The Bangladesh pacer then grabbed his third scalp of the innings as he trapped the Indian captain in front for a duck. It was only the fourth occasion in Test cricket when Kohli was dismissed for nought.

India were at 119 when Kohli was dismissed without scoring. Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque took a brave review to go upstairs against Kohli after the bowler convinced him to review it.