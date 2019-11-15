Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India Vs Bangladesh: VVS Laxman, Gautam Gambhir relish pohe-jalebi for breakfast in Indore - See pics

By
India Vs Bangladesh: VVS Laxman, Gautam Gambhir relish pohe-jalebi for breakfast in Indore - See pics

Indore, Nov 15: Former India cricketers VVS Laxman and Gautam Gambhir are in Indore as part of the commentary panel first Test match between India and Bangladesh.

Before the start of the play on day two at Holkar Stadium in Indore, the cricketers-turned-commentators went outdoors for breakfast and relished the local cuisine.

The duo along with fellow commentator Jatin Sapru ate Poha-Jalebi, which is the popular breakfast dish in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Laxman took to his Twitter handle to share a few images from their breakfast outing and captioned it, "Kabhi pohe se teekhe, kabhi jalebi se meethe ... wonderful start to the day in Indoor, where we had breakfast outdoor."

Meanwhile, at Holkar Stadium, India started the second day's proceedings from 86/1 but lost their key batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara (54) and Virat Kohli (0) under 40 minutes of the day's play.

Pujara completed his 23rd Test fifty before getting caught in the gully region off Abu Jayad. The Bangladesh pacer then grabbed his third scalp of the innings as he trapped the Indian captain in front for a duck. It was only the fourth occasion in Test cricket when Kohli was dismissed for nought.

India were at 119 when Kohli was dismissed without scoring. Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque took a brave review to go upstairs against Kohli after the bowler convinced him to review it.

More VVS LAXMAN News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 10:43 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue