India vs Combined County XI warm-up game: Indians all out for 311, Avesh Khan under observation

Meanwhile, India were all out for 311 in their first innings which saw wicketkeeper batsman KL Rahul making a hundred.

"UPDATE - Fast bowler Avesh Khan remains under observation of the BCCI Medical Team. He will not be taking any further part on Day 2 and Day 3 of the warm-up game," tweeted BCCI.

India cricketers Washington Sundar and Avesh have been picked in the playing XI for the County XI for the three-day warm-up game in Durham.

On Tuesday (July 20), Indians won the toss and opted to bat against County XI. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have been rested for the clash, and as a result, Rohit Sharma is leading the outfit.

Kohli had been advised rest after he felt stiffness in his back late on Monday evening, while vice-captain Rahane has mild swelling around his left upper hamstring which has been addressed by an injection. Rahul hit a classy hundred while Ravindra Jadeja scored a gutsy fifty (75) to revive Indians' innings on Day One of the three-day warm-up game.

At stumps, India ended at 306/9 on day one as Rahul and Jadeja headlined the visitors' show with standout performances. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj remained unbeaten on 3 and 1 respectively.