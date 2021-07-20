India vs County XI warm-up game: Here's why Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane didn't feature in India playing 11

However, the fans were surprised to see captain Virat Kohli and his deputy in the longest format, Ajinkya Rahane, didn't feature in the playing eleven in the only tour game. Rohit Sharma led the Indian side against Will Rhodes-led county side which also had a couple of Indian players in their squad.

Later, it was reported that both Kohli and Rahane were rested due to minor niggles but stand-by pacer Avesh Khan might have dislocated his thumb while stopping a Hanuma Vihari drive on the opening day. Avesh was included in the ECB's Select County XI and bowled 9.5 overs before injuring his thumb.

Team India warm-up game: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara fall early; India 80/3 at lunch

The BCCI gave an update on Kohli and Rahane's conditions after both were rested along with senior bowlers Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

"Kohli felt some stiffness in his back on late Monday evening and he has been advised rest from the three-day first-class warm-up game by the BCCI Medical Team. "Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has mild swelling around his left upper hamstring. This has been addressed by an injection. He is not available for the three-day first-class warm-up game," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a media statement.

India Vs County Select XI warm-up game: Rohit Sharma leads tourists; Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane rested

"However, the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him (Rahane), and he is expected to fully recover well in time for the first Test against England starting from 4th August at Nottingham," Shah further stated.

Avesh didn't have a great first spell when his India teammate Mayank Agarwal - who opened the innings along with Rohit - launched into him with a flurry of boundaries before bowling a better second and third spell. It was in his third spell during the post-lunch session that Avesh in reflex action tried to stop Vihari's crushing bowler's back-drive and hurt his thumb.

He was seen writhing in pain and the Indian physio came out and the thumb was immediately strapped and the commentators on Durham County's 'YouTube' channel said that it could be a case of "thumb dislocation".

Team India didn't have a decent start in the practice game as its top three i.e. Rohit (9), Mayank (28) and Cheteshwar Pujara (21) perished in the morning session. At lunch break, India's scorecard read 80 for three after 30 overs.

The Indians are wearing black armbands in the game to mourn the passing away of former India cricketer and 1983 World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma, who died on July 13 due to a cardiac arrest.

