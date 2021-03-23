India vs England: Prasidh Krishna debuts; know all about pacer, who bowls at 150 kmph, expert at death overs

So, who is Prasidh Krishna? MyKhel gives a quick profile of the latest India player.

1. The early days

The 25-year-old lanky pacer came to the limelight in the 2016-17 through the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament for Karnataka. He had picked up 13 wickets, most for Karnataka at an average of 16 and a fine economy of 3.82. In the 2017-18 season, Prasidh grabbed 17 wickets for his state in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, highest for Karnataka and second highest in the tournament itself.

However, the first sign of future came when he grabbed five against a Bangladesh A side for Karnataka in 2015. His five for 49 included Sowmya Sarkar, Liton Das, Nasir Hossain, Anamul Haque, all Bangladesh internationals. The opportunity came his way because of injuries to pacers R Vinay Kumar and A Mithun and the reputation as a quick bowler he built during the net bowler days with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

2. The IPL time

The two fine efforts in as many years had only enhanced the talks around Prasidh and the Kolkata Knight Riders needed a pacer once India U-19 player Kamlesh Nagarkoti was sidelined with an injury. In 2018, he picked up 10 wickets from 7 games for KKR but had a forgettable IPL 2019. But his ability to bowl on or around 150 kmph kept his contract with KKR intact. Prasidh has also bowled some good death overs as the Knight Riders kept him for IPL 2020 and has retained him for IPL 2021.

3. The latest burst of form

Prasidh remained in the national reckoning as he grabbed 14 wickets from 7 matches for Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, the highest for the state. It was enough to earn him a national call as Jasprit Bumrah remained absent after his wedding.