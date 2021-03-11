India vs England, 1st T20I: Date, time, live telecast, live streaming, tv timing, pitch report, ticket booking

1. Match date and time

The first T20I between India and England will be played the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. The match will start at 7 PM IST and the toss will be at 6.30 PM IST.

2. Live telecast, Live streaming

The match will be live on Star Sports Networks. The live streaming of the fixture will be on Disney + Hotstar. Jio TV customers too can watch the match online and you can also follow the match through MyKhel Live Blog.

3. The Motera Pitch

Even though the pitch helped spinners in the third and fourth Tests here at the Motera Stadium, the white ball format might see a difference. The Motera pitch has always been batsmen-friendly and we can expect the track to make a return to the tradition in the T20Is.

4. Ticket prices, where to book

The tickets for the T20I series are priced as low as Rs 500 and the highest denomination for public is Rs 10000. The tickets can be purchased via the website Bookmyshow.

5. Squads

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.