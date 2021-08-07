India vs England, 1st Test Day 4: Joe Root nears century as England take 140-run lead at tea break

After dominating Indian bowlers, Root will now be eyeing his 21st Test century and aim to take his team to a sizeable lead to try and eke out a result in his team's favour. The right-handed batsman from Yorkshire constructed his innings pretty well as he ensured his team kept scoring at a healthy pace.

In the final session of the day's play, England would be looking to add another hundred runs on the board and fancy their chances of restricting the visitors to secure a win.

Earlier in the day, Indians had a brilliant start when they dismissed Rory Burns (18) and Zak Crawley (6) cheaply in the morning session but Root along with Dominic Sibley (28) steadied the ship and recovered the hosts. The duo batted well on a track that wasn't offering much as the day progressed and their stand of 91 runs ensured the hosts remained in the hunt.

Later, Root kept his wicket intact with Jonny Bairstow (30) and Daniel Lawrence (25) added runs at a brisk pace to take England's lead past 100 in no time.

Siraj-Bumrah make early inroads

Mohammed Siraj drew the first blood of the day's play as he picked up the wicket of Rory Burns for 18 in his 3rd over of the day. Siraj started the proceedings with the ball for India day four, bowled a superb outswinger which moved just enough to induce an edge from Burns and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant had no trouble pouching it. Burns - who looked pretty comfortable on day four - was dismissed after England added 12 runs to their overnight total of 25.

In the very next over Jasprit Bumrah dismissed new-man-in Zak Crawley with a beauty. Bumrah bowled a perfect out-swinger to Crawley (6) and the right-handed batsman could only nick it to be caught by Rishabh Pant - who dove towards the right to catch the ball. England, thus, lost two wickets for 47 in their second innings.

What made the dismissal special for Bumrah was the fact that 14 of his 19 Test wickets in England have come before the batsman crossed 20.

Later, captain Joe Root stitched a crucial partnership with Sibley and took England past the 95-run mark to take lead in the second innings. Root - who was the top scorer for the hosts in the first innings - looked at ease against Indian pacers and played some brilliant shots.

Root went on bringing up his 51st Test half-century off 70 deliveries. The English captain - who slammed his second fifty of the match - steadied the ship for England and forged a partnership of 73* for the third wicket with his partner Dom Sibley. Root showed his class on a pitch that favoured batting and helped his team reach 119/2 in 40 overs. England took a lead of 24 runs at lunch break.