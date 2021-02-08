India vs England, 1st Test Day 4 Updates: Ishant removes Lawrence to complete 300 Test wickets; England 3 down

Chennai, Feb 8: England bowlers would be aiming to get the remaining four Indian wickets in the first innings as quickly as possible to impose a follow-on against India on Monday (February 8) day four of the first Test here at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

India will resume their innings from 257/6 with overnight batsmen, Washington Sundar (33*) and R Ashwin (8*), hoping to offer some resistance against English bowling attack and help India avoid the follow-on. The Indians are still 121 runs short of the figure of 378 in order to avoid batting immediately in the second innings.

England bowlers did exceedingly well on Day 3 after they removed the top six batsmen from the Indian side and kept things in control for them. Indians still trail England by 321 runs and face a monumental task of taking this game towards a draw.

On a day that witnessed fall of eight wickets, Dom Bess and Jofra Archer shined with the ball for the tourists as the duo gave massive jolts to the star-studded Indian batting line up and picked up six wickets before the umpires called for the close of play. England scored 578 in their first innings.

The tourists, who were in a commanding position on 555-8 at stumps on a day which saw the imperious Root take centre stage once again with his knock of 218, started the day's play with Dominic Bess (28*) and Jack Leach (7*). Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin quickly wrapped up the English innings in a little over 40 minutes in the morning session as the tourists batted for 190.1 overs in their first innings.

In response, the Indians had a disastrous start as their openers Rohit Sharma (6) and Shubaman Gill (29) were dismissed in quick succession by star English speedster Jofra Archer before lunch break.

In the post-lunch session, off-spinner Dom Bess gave the hosts back-to-back jolts as he got rid of skipper Virat Kohli (11) and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane (1) in quick succession and pushed the home side on the back foot.

Later, in-form Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara revived the innings and shared a brilliant century stand and counter-attacked the tourists with their trademark batting style. Both Pant (91) and Pujara (73) slammed respective half-centuries but they too fell in quick succession off Bess as the hosts were pushed further to the wall. The duo was looking poised for a big knock on the sluggish Chepauk pitch but failed to convert their fifties into centuries and helped Joe Root and his boys script a comeback.

Later, local boys Ashwin (8*) and Sundar (33*) prevented the fall of any further wicket and stitched a partnership of 32 runs as they weathered 104 deliveries.

Here are the updates from the Day 4:

Auto Refresh Feeds Wicket! R Ashwin strikes again as he gets rid of dangerous-looking Ben Stokes for 7. Stokes is caught behind by Pant. England - 71/4, lead by 312 runs. England's lead is now worth 304 against India. Ben Stokes and Joe Root - who is batting aggressively from the moment after walking into the middle - are looking to pile up runs quickly for the tourists. England - 64/3 in the second innings. Wicket! Dan Lawrence (18) is trapped in front by Ishant Sharma. He goes upstairs to review it but in vain. WICKET No. 300 for Ishant as he joins Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan to become the third Indian pacer to this elite club. He's the sixth Indian bowler to complete 300 Test wickets. England - 58/3 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ 🎆



Congratulations @ImIshant. He becomes the third Indian fast bowler to take 300 Test wickets. He traps Lawrence in the front as England lose their third wicket. #TeamIndia #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/fgKJnae4nm — BCCI (@BCCI) February 8, 2021 13 runs came from that R Ashwin over as Joe Root hit a couple of boundaries. Four! Joe Root gets off the mark with a brilliant sweep shot off Shahbaz Nadeem. Wicket! Dom Sibley (16) gets a thick inside-edge off Ashwin and Pujara takes a good catch at leg slip. England lose their second wicket for 32. Second wicket for Ashwin as well in this innings. Review wasted! R Ashwin convinces Virat Kohli to review the LBW decision against Sibley. The ball-tracking showed the 'impact' outside off. Hosts lose their first DRS. Four! Dom Sibley hits Nadeem towards the cover region and gets a boundary. He's looking pretty confident even as the pitch is doing a lot. England batsmen Dom Sibley and Dan Lawrence are into the middle to resume batting in the second session of play on day four. Ashwin starts with the new ball. Shahbaz Nadeem bowls the second over and concedes England reach 1/1, lead India by 242 runs. It's lunchtime at Chepauk. The tourists have dominated the morning session on the penultimate day with their bowling effort but in what could be termed as a bit anti-climactic was the dismissal of Burns on the first ball of their second innings. But they are still in control in the game with a big lead of 242 runs. The tourists would be looking to score quickly and post a target in excess of a little over 400 for India to chase and win the game. Dan Lawrence - who fell for a duck in the first innings - is out into the middle. 2nd innings! Rory Burns and Dom Sibley open innings for England and Ashwin starts with the new ball and strikes immediately. Burns has been caught at slip by Rahane. England - 0/1 Wicket! Jasprit Bumrah edges Jimmy Anderson and Ben Stokes takes a stunner at slip and India have been bowled out for 337 in 95.5 overs. Sundar remains unbeaten at 85*. The youngman playing only his second Test match waged a lone battle after the top-six were dismissed for 225. He forged a valuable partnership with Ashwin and also played some glorious shots in his courageous knock. England won't impose the follow-on as they take 241-run lead. I think India had two minimum objectives. Keep the deficit under 250 and bat at least 30 overs. Got one, fell slightly short on the other. Still very much England's game — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 8, 2021 Single on the final delivery for Sundar and he scores 13 runs from that Root over. India 336/9, still need 43 runs to avoid follow-on. SIX!!! Sundar hits Root straight over his head for a maximum and enters in the 80s. He's looking to score as many runs as possible with the last wicket in hand. Four! Joe Root brings himself into the attack and Sundar welcomes him with a boundary. Wicket! Ishant Sharma (4) is surprised with the short-pitched bouncer from Anderson and Ollie Pope takes a simple catch at short-leg. India 323/9. They are still trail by 251 runs. Wicket! Nadeem (0) edges Jack Leach and Ben Stokes takes a comfortable catch in the slip cordon. India - 312/8. Four! Another boundary for Sundar off Archer, this one was cut brilliantly towards the off-side. Wicket! Soon after India scored 300 the English have broken the gritty partnership between Sundar and Ashwin. Ashwin (31) is caught behind by Jos Buttler off Jack Leach. India - 305/7. Four! R Ashwin hits another lovely boundary via cover drive, this time against Jofra Archer. India reach 298/6, still trail England by 280 runs, 81 more needed to avoid the follow-on. Four! R Ashwin hits another lovely boundary via cover drive, this time against Jofra Archer. India reach 298/6, still trail England by 280 runs, 81 more needed to avoid the follow-on. Four! Brilliant cover drive from R Ashwin off Jimmy Anderson. That was a proper cricketing shot from the all-rounder. Four! Sundar hits Archer straight down the ground and the ball races towards long-on boundary for a four. Archer immediately takes the second new ball. Jimmy Anderson starts with the old ball and begins with a maiden over. Jofra Archer has been introduced into the attack but captain Joe Root hasn't taken the second new ball yet. Play resumes on day four and India Washington Sundar has completed his second half-century in Test cricket. He has had a forgettable outing with the ball but has performed well with the bat so far. India - 284/6 in 80 overs. The second new ball is available.