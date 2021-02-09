India vs England, 1st Test Statistical Highlights: Root, Anderson create history with win over Team India

Captain Joe Root was adjudged the player of the match for his match-winning 218 in the first innings which helped the tourists post a mammoth 578 after electing to bat. Chasing an improbable target of 420 runs in the fourth innings on a deteriorating Chepauk pitch, the much-vaunted Indian batting line-up folded for 192 in the second innings, skipper Kohli (72) and young Shubman Gill (50) being the top-scorers for the hosts.

India vs England, 1st Test: Virat Kohli says batsmen's effort left a lot to be desired

Riding upon sensational bowling performance from James Anderson (3/17) and Jack Leach (4/76) in the fourth innings, Root registered his sixth consecutive win as a captain in Asia. While Kohli has lost four Tests in a row as a captain now - his longest losing streak ever since taking on Team India's mantle in the longest format since 2015.

1

49838

Here are the statistical highlights from the match that would certainly go down as one of the best wins for the English side in India:

# Joe Root's winning streak as captain in Asia continues Six Tests, Six wins. Among visiting captains in Asia, only former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith (eight wins in 21 Tests) and legendary West Indies skipper Clive Lloyd (seven in 17) have won more Tests as a captain.

# Most consecutive wins by visiting sides in Asia:

7 Australia (2002-04)

6 England (2018-21)* (no other instances of more than three successive win).

# Virat Kohli has now lost his last four Tests as captain (2 against New Zealand, 1 against Australia, 1 against England). This is the most he has lost in succession.

# Most Test wins among England captains:

26 Joe Root (47 Tests)*

26 Michael Vaughan (51)

24 Andrew Strauss (50)

24 Alastair Cook (59)

20 Peter May (41)

# Four of India's top batsmen getting bowled:

Rohit Sharma

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Ajinkya Rahane

Last time 4 of India's top-5 batsmen were bowled was 8 years ago, also in Chennai, vs Australia.

# Most Test wickets for a pacer after the age of 30:

343*- James Anderson

341 - Courtney Walsh

287 - Glenn McGrath

276 - Richard Hadlee

# India losing most Tests against an opponent at home:

14 Vs England*

14 Vs West Indies

13 Vs Australia

# Ravi Shastri's unbeaten run as coach at home soil comes to an end as this is Team India's first home Test defeat under him. His record to prior to this Test was: 16 Tests, 12 wins, 4 draws.

# Last time four of India's top five batters dismissed 'bowled' in a Test innings was in their first innings of the 2013 Test against Australia also in Chennai.

# Kohli gets bowled for the first time in 37 innings. He was last clean bowled during a Test match in 2018.