India vs England, 1st Test: Joe Root scores 100 in his 100th Test, creates awesome records

Root became third England cricketer to score 100 in his 100th Test after Colin Cowdrey (104), the first batsman to achieve the feat, and Alec Stewart (105).

The Yorkshire batsman is also the ninth batsman overall to achieve the rare feat of 100 in 100th Test. Others are: Javed Miandad (145), Inzamam-ul-Haq (184), both Pakistan, Gordon Greenidge (149) of West Indies, Graeme Smith (131), Hashim Amla (134), both South Africa, and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting (120 and 143), and he is the only batsman to score 100 in both innings of the 100th Test.

Root, who had heard a lot of criticism for his comparatively poor 100 conversion rate when compared to Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson, now has three hundreds in as many Tests with a double hundred and a hundred coming in the first and second Test at Galle recently.

On this day, Root blunted the Indian attack in the company of Dom Sibley, who was patience personified in the crease, with a massive 180+ partnership for the third wicket. India smelled blood when they got two wickets in quick succession in the first session. R Ashwin ended the stay of Rory Burns and Jasprit Bumrah trapped Dan Lawrence plumb in front as India nosed ahead in the first session.

But since then Root and Sibley grounded the Indian attack with purpose and patience. As per ESPNCricinfo stats, Root had control of 88 per cent over his shots, while Sibley had 93 per cent. Root also neutralized India's three-man spin attack of R Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem and Sundar employing sweep shots, and scored 23 runs off his 100 with three fours.

Raise a toast!