India vs England 1st Test, Live Updates: Root, Jennings looking to revive hosts after Cook departs

Birmingham, Aug 1: England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the first of the five-match Test series at Edgbaston here on Wednesday (August 1).

It will be a great chance for Virat Kohli and his band to set right some records in Old Blighty - a country they have not done quite well over the years.

The English side is celebrating its 1000th Test at Edgbaston, and it will be up to world No.1 India to spoil the home party. Adil Rashid is making his Test comeback in the first game of the series and Jos Buttler has been appointed as England vice-captain.

1

42374

India are playing with three genuine pacers, an all-rounder in Hardik Pandya and just one spinner in Ravichandran Ashwin. Kohli has shown his faith in out of form Shikhar Dhawan and dropped Cheteshwar Pujara from the playing XI.

LIVE TELECAST ON SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 3

LIVE STREAMING ON SONYLIV.COM

LIVE UPDATES:

Rashid was recalled to the Test squad despite making himself unavailable to play red-ball cricket for Yorkshire and the spinner will feature in the longest format for the first time since December 2016.

The 30-year-old will be the only specialist spinner in the England side when the first match of five against Virat Kohli's men, with Moeen Ali, left out.

Sam Curran, who made his debut against Pakistan at Headingley last month, gets the nod over Jamie Porter for England's 1000th Test.

Buttler has been installed as Joe Root's deputy ahead of what will be only his third match back in the Test team following an 18-month absence, taking over from James Anderson.

India last won a Test series in England in 2007 under Rahul Dravid, and it will be no easy task ahead of the Virat Kohli-led side to duplicate that feat.

Under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India failed in 2011 and 2014, losing by heavy 4-0 and 3-1 margins, respectively. England's Test form coming into this series is also a cause of concern. Since September 2017, England have only won one out of nine Tests against Australia, New Zealand and Pakistan.

They have been beaten twice in their last five home Tests by West Indies and Pakistan, with both sides' pace attack exploiting the weaknesses in a batting line-up heavily dependent on Root, Jonny Bairstow and seasoned opener Alastair Cook.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Joe Root (c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jamie Porter, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad.