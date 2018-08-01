India vs England 1st Test, Live Updates: Root, Jennings looking to revive hosts after Cook departs

Birmingham, Aug 1: England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the first of the five-match Test series at Edgbaston here on Wednesday (August 1).
It will be a great chance for Virat Kohli and his band to set right some records in Old Blighty - a country they have not done quite well over the years.
The English side is celebrating its 1000th Test at Edgbaston, and it will be up to world No.1 India to spoil the home party. Adil Rashid is making his Test comeback in the first game of the series and Jos Buttler has been appointed as England vice-captain.
India are playing with three genuine pacers, an all-rounder in Hardik Pandya and just one spinner in Ravichandran Ashwin. Kohli has shown his faith in out of form Shikhar Dhawan and dropped Cheteshwar Pujara from the playing XI.
A day to remember for Ashwin.
The last time an Indian spinner before R Ashwin today to take the first wicket of a series outside Asia was Anil Kumble (Phil Jacques stumped by MS Dhoni) at the MCG in 2007. #ENGvIND— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 1, 2018
Mohammed Shami has been introduced in the 14th over by skipper Kohli as England skipper Joe Root looks to revive innings after Cook's early departure. Shami bowls a maiden over. 1st hour of game has been finished both the sides had their moments.
A brilliant first hour of Test match cricket!— ICC (@ICC) August 1, 2018
Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings started strongly, before a beauty from Ravi Ashwin bowled the England captain. Who's on top at drinks?
Follow #ENGvIND LIVE 👇https://t.co/jre8L0pd2t pic.twitter.com/QX7dUPF7Lq
England Captain Joe Root comes into the middle.
Joe Root - a 50+ score in each of the 11 Tests vs India— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 1, 2018
73 & 20*
154*
13 & 66
3 & 56
77
149*
124 & 4
53 & 25
15 & 78
21 & 77
88 & 6#ENGvIND
Ashwing making the most of County experience!
Worcestershire's Ashwin showing his local knowledge there. Beautiful ball. @WorcsCCC .— George Dobell (@GeorgeDobell1) August 1, 2018
Harsha Bhogle on that beauty from Ashwin.
Turn on the first morning and a gorgeous ball from Ashwin. Dream delivery for an off-spinner to a leftie.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 1, 2018
Bowled! Alastair Cook has being dismissed by R Ashwin for 13. The left-handed batsman failed to pick the off-spinner and missed it completely. Ashwin gets a breakthrough in the very second over of his spell. England - 26/1 after 8.5 overs.
That is a beauty from Ashwin - and it's too good for Cook, bowled off stump for 13 as he pushes forward to an off break. England 26 for 1.— Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) August 1, 2018
Surprise-Surprise! @imVkohli introduces Ashwin in the 7th over of a Test Match. Shami and Pandya will have to wait for their turns. Perhaps, Kohli hopes Ashwin gets the advantage from the moisture in the pitch. England - 24/0 after 7 overs.
Dropped! Ajinkya Rahane gives a life to Keaton Jennings at 9. Rahane - India's finest fielders at slip cordon puts down a sitter. India have been at the receiving end for dropping catches at slip in the past. How much is this going to cost India?
Here we go. A slip catch down already......— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 1, 2018
5 overs have been bowled by India and England have scored 20 for no loss. The bowlers have hardly looked to trouble the England openers so far.
Lord's Cricket Ground congratulates England for 1000th Test.
👏 Congratulations, @englandcricket!— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 1, 2018
1,000 Test matches and counting ✅ pic.twitter.com/kko006w7mM
Hemang Badani sends his message for Team India.
Overseas tours like these in England separate the great from the rest. Upcoming six weeks will present a test of character, skills and strength for Virat's Team India. Its a mouthwatering prospect and one which i am eagerly looking forward to #ENGvIND— Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) August 1, 2018
Ishant Sharma bowls the second over for India and bowls a maiden over. He has picked up Cook's wicket 8 times in Tests hence the left-handed opener started with caution against him.
Umesh Yadav starts with the new ball for India as Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings open innings for England. The right-arm pacer conceded just one run from it.
Rahul gets a chance in Playing XI:
So Pujara dumped. Kohli obviously keen to play Rahul and disinclined to fiddle with the opening pair of Dhawan and Vijay— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 1, 2018
Pujara dumped!
Cheteshwar Pujara has scored 172 runs at 14.33 so far in the 2018 English first-class season and that's not going to change this week. #EngvInd— Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) August 1, 2018
India Playing XI: Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.
ENGLAND HAVE WON THE TOSS AND ELECTED TO BAT FIRST.
England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (captain), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
Match Facts! Shikhar Dhawan (97.1%) and Virat Kohli (93.5%) are two of the three batsmen with the highest 'good connection rates' in Test cricket since the start of last year (Kane Williamson 95.9% - 300+ runs scored); Alastair Cook (89.3%) is the highest ranked England player in this list, 24 spots below Kohli. James Anderson (86) is 10 scalps away from becoming the all-time leading wicket-taker in Tests between England and India (Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, 95); Jimmy will have just celebrated his 36th birthday by the time these sides meet at Edgbaston, he's got the best average of anyone to take 50+ Test wickets since the start of 2017 (19.1). Virat Kohli has played one Test series in England before, managing to score 134 runs across 10 innings at an average of just 13.4 in 2014; this is the lowest rate he's managed in a country. Alastair Cook's highest ever Test score came at Edgbaston, when England last faced India at the venue (2011 - posting 294 off 545 balls); he is 144 runs away from becoming the first batsman to post 1,000 Test runs at Edgbaston. This will be England's 1,000th Test match, no side has ever played that many; they have won 357 of the 999 they have participated in to date (D345 L297). India have taken on England six times before at Edgbaston in Test cricket; they have never recorded victory there, losing five of those six encounters (D1). India have only tasted defeat three times in their last 33 Test matches, winning 23 of those 30 games (D7); they've only managed one victory in their last 10 attempts against England on the road however (D2 L7). England come into this game having ended a run of eight Test matches without recording a victory (D2 L6), doing so after their innings win over Pakistan at Headingley last time out; surprisingly, just one of England's last 27 Test matches to have been played on home soil has ended in a draw. India have lost back-to-back Test series in England, last winning one in 2007; they did claim victory when these sides last met, registering a comfortable 4-0 win on home soil (November - December 2016). England have won four of the last six home Test series played against India; the tourists recording just one series victory in that time (D1).
Rashid was recalled to the Test squad despite making himself unavailable to play red-ball cricket for Yorkshire and the spinner will feature in the longest format for the first time since December 2016.
The 30-year-old will be the only specialist spinner in the England side when the first match of five against Virat Kohli's men, with Moeen Ali, left out.
Sam Curran, who made his debut against Pakistan at Headingley last month, gets the nod over Jamie Porter for England's 1000th Test.
Buttler has been installed as Joe Root's deputy ahead of what will be only his third match back in the Test team following an 18-month absence, taking over from James Anderson.
India last won a Test series in England in 2007 under Rahul Dravid, and it will be no easy task ahead of the Virat Kohli-led side to duplicate that feat.
Under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India failed in 2011 and 2014, losing by heavy 4-0 and 3-1 margins, respectively. England's Test form coming into this series is also a cause of concern. Since September 2017, England have only won one out of nine Tests against Australia, New Zealand and Pakistan.
They have been beaten twice in their last five home Tests by West Indies and Pakistan, with both sides' pace attack exploiting the weaknesses in a batting line-up heavily dependent on Root, Jonny Bairstow and seasoned opener Alastair Cook.
Teams:
India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
England: Joe Root (c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jamie Porter, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad.
