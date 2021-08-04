India vs England 1st Test Stats Preview: Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin eye big records

Apart from a team's perspective, some of the stars from either side will also be eager to leave their mark achieving some personal milestones.

Kohli is at the forefront of the list as he eyes record as a batsman and captain. Leading all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja too will be eager to join a select club of cricketers.

R Ashwin has been India's bowling spearhead over a number of years, and is the fourth Indian bowler to go past 400 Test wickets mark. The veteran off-spinner from Tamil Nadu will be eager to bag a personal milestone during the Test series against England, that will also ensure an upper hand for his side.

Here MyKhel gives you a peek into all those records.

1. Virat Kohli's big moment Virat Kohli needs one more Test win as captain to surpass former West Indies skipper Clive Llyod. At the moment they are tied at 36. Kohli needs 125 runs to complete 23,000 runs in international cricket across all formats. Kohli will set the world record for the fastest to reach 23000 international runs. 2. Ravindra Jadeja's rare record All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja needs 15 runs to complete 2000 Test runs. He will become the fifth Indian to complete 200 wickets and 2000 runs in Test cricket. 3. Ashwin's big leap R Ashwin needs 5 wickets to overtake Harbhajan Singh (417) in terms of Test wickets tally. Ashwin now has 413 Test wickets. Anil Kumble (619 wickets) is the leading wicket-taker for India. 4. Englishmen eye milestones Joe Root needs one more Test win as captain to surpass Michael Vaughan (26) and become the most successful Test captain for England. James Anderson (617) needs 3 more wickets to go past Anil Kumble (619) and become the third-highest Test wicket-taker after Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708). Sam Curran is 6 wickets away from 50 Test wickets. Dom Sibley needs 15 runs to complete 1000 Test runs.