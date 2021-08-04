India vs England 1st Test Stats Preview: Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin eye big records

1. Virat Kohli's big moment
Virat Kohli needs one more Test win as captain to surpass former West Indies skipper Clive Llyod. At the moment they are tied at 36. Kohli needs 125 runs to complete 23,000 runs in international cricket across all formats. Kohli will set the world record for the fastest to reach 23000 international runs.
2. Ravindra Jadeja's rare record
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja needs 15 runs to complete 2000 Test runs. He will become the fifth Indian to complete 200 wickets and 2000 runs in Test cricket.
3. Ashwin's big leap
R Ashwin needs 5 wickets to overtake Harbhajan Singh (417) in terms of Test wickets tally. Ashwin now has 413 Test wickets. Anil Kumble (619 wickets) is the leading wicket-taker for India.
4. Englishmen eye milestones
Joe Root needs one more Test win as captain to surpass Michael Vaughan (26) and become the most successful Test captain for England.
James Anderson (617) needs 3 more wickets to go past Anil Kumble (619) and become the third-highest Test wicket-taker after Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708). Sam Curran is 6 wickets away from 50 Test wickets. Dom Sibley needs 15 runs to complete 1000 Test runs.