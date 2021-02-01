India vs England 2021: Motera stadium to allow fans?

The report comes close on the heels of Chennai likely at allow at least 50 per cent of the crowd for the second Test.

India's four-match home series against England begins with the first Test at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Friday (February 5).

The Chepauk, which has a capacity of 50,000, is also slated to host the second Test at the same venue from February 13 to 17.

India vs England: Good news for fans! 50 percent spectators likely for 2nd Test

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) had deliberated on entry of spectators earlier also before deciding that the first two matches would be held behind closed doors. But the government guidelines on easing of restrictions on public movement have changed the scenario.

"There's no time to allow entry of spectators for the first Test starting on February 5 as we received the government notification only recently. You can't organise entry of spectators at such a short notice," a senior TNCA official told PTI news agency on conditions of anonymity.

"But yes, now with fresh guidelines, there's every possibility that second Test starting from February 13 might have spectators as per notification," he added.

Now, as per a latest report in The New Indian Express, crowd entry is almost certain for the third and fourth Test between the two sides at the renovated Motera Stadium.

The third Test, a day-night affair, will be held from February 24 to 28, while the fourth match will be held from March 4 to 8.

Motera Stadium: Things you should know about world's largest cricket stadium inaugurated by Donald Trump

Ahmedabad's iconic Motera Stadium, rechristened as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, was inaugurated by former US President Donald Trump on February 24, 2020.

With a seating capacity of 1,10,000, the venue is the second-largest in the world, only behind the Rungrado May Day Stadium in North Korea, which can accommodate 1,14, 000 people.