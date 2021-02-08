India vs England 2021: Online ticket sales for second Test to begin from February 8

The local body -- Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) -- announced via its Twitter handle that tickets for the general public will be sold only through online platforms -- www.paytm.com, www.insider.in , Paytm App and Paytm Insider App from Monday 10 am onwards.

There will be not be any NO Counter/Box Office sales.

"Tickets for general public for the Paytm 2nd Test Match between India and England at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai, will be sold ONLY ONLINE from 08.02.2021 (Monday), 10.00 a.m. onwards," TNCA tweeted from their official handle.

🚨 Tickets for general public for the Paytm 2nd Test Match between India and England at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai, will be sold ONLY ONLINE from 08.02.2021 (Monday), 10.00 a.m. onwards.



Details ➡️ https://t.co/Db3xIdPWmx



📸-BCCI#TNCA #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Ji1oCCkCGU — TNCA (@TNCACricket) February 7, 2021

The daily ticket prices are 'C, D, E' Lower - Rs. 100/- , 'D, E' Upper - Rs. 150/-, 'F, H, I, J, K' Lower - Rs. 150/- 'I,J,K' Upper - Rs. 200/-

"The redemption of online tickets will be from 10am on 11.02.2021 at Booth No.3 located on Victoria Hostel Road. Wearing face mask and maintaining social distancing are mandatory during visit for redemption of tickets," TNCA Secretary RS Ramasaamy was quoted as saying in the press release.

Around 15,000 tickets will be sold and they will be available online only, Ramasaamy added.

Shut since 2012, Chepauk to finally open its three stands to spectators

In an earlier development, the TNCA had conformed that MA Chidamabaram Stadium's three stands - I, J and K - will be thrown open for spectators for an international match for the first time since 2012 during the second Test beginning on February 13.

The three stands were sealed after the ICC 2011 World Cup owing to various issues, depriving the city the opportunity to host matches at various events, including the World T20 in 2016 and the IPL final in 2019.

An exception was made when the stands were opened for an ODI between India and Pakistan in 2012.

Meanwhile, the TNCA staff are involved in cleaning work in the stands, Ramasaamy added saying they will be ready before the second Test.

The ongoing first Test at the same venue is being played behind closed doors due to the post COVID-19 protocols.

The media, which was barred entry for the series opening Test, would be allowed to cover the second match.

(With inputs from Agencies)