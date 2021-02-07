Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs England 2021: Ravi Shastri congratulates Joe Root for scoring double hundred

By
Ravi Shastri congratulates Joe Root for scoring double hundred before the start of day three
Ravi Shastri congratulates Joe Root for scoring double hundred before the start of day three

Chennai, February 7: Before the start of day three of first Test in Chennai, India head coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday (February 7) congratulated England skipper Joe Root for scoring his fifth double hundred.

Riding on skipper Root's marathon 218-run knock, England posted a mammoth 578 in their first innings, losing the last two wickets in the morning session while adding 23 runs to the overnight score of 555.

In a video shared by BCCI via its official Twitter handle, Shastri was seen going up to Root to share a few words and compliment the England skipper for scoring his fifth double ton. It was also Root's second double ton in three Tests.

"#TeamIndia Head Coach @RaviShastriOf ccongratulates @root66 on his double ton before start of play on Day 3," BCCI wrote as the caption.

Later, when India came out to bat, Jofra Archer consolidated England's position, removing both openers as India went to lunch at 59 for 2 in reply to hosts' mammoth first innings score of 578.

More ENGLAND IN INDIA 2021 News

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 67/2 (20.0) vs ENG 578
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, February 7, 2021, 13:06 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 7, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More