India vs England 2021: Ravi Shastri congratulates Joe Root for scoring double hundred

Riding on skipper Root's marathon 218-run knock, England posted a mammoth 578 in their first innings, losing the last two wickets in the morning session while adding 23 runs to the overnight score of 555.

In a video shared by BCCI via its official Twitter handle, Shastri was seen going up to Root to share a few words and compliment the England skipper for scoring his fifth double ton. It was also Root's second double ton in three Tests.

"#TeamIndia Head Coach @RaviShastriOf ccongratulates @root66 on his double ton before start of play on Day 3," BCCI wrote as the caption.

Later, when India came out to bat, Jofra Archer consolidated England's position, removing both openers as India went to lunch at 59 for 2 in reply to hosts' mammoth first innings score of 578.