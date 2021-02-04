India vs England 2021: Vaughan compares Pant to Sehwag for ability to frighten bowlers

Pant, who played a leading role in India's historic Test series win in Australia last month, was on Tuesday (February 2) nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award.

The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who was left out of the first Test in Adelaide, scored a 97 in Sydney to ensure a draw before an unbeaten 89 at Brisbane led India to a historic series-clinching win in Australia.

While Vaughan felt Pant is similar to Sehwag in his ability to frighten the bowlers, the former England skipper also termed him as the most enjoyable cricketer, alongside Ben Stokes.

Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant are India players to watch out for, says Dominic Cork

"He is up there with Ben Stokes as the most enjoyable cricketers to watch. When Pant goes out to bat, I watch. I would not want to be next in because you know things will happen," Vaughan was quoted as saying by Skysports.

"But if he continues to play the game with the joy and energy he has at the moment as if he is still an 11-year-old then he will pose so many challenges to the opposing team.

"Sehwag put the fear into opposing bowlers and Pant has the same ability at six to do the same. He will make mistakes and get out for low scores at times but he will also win so many games."

India vs England: Probable India XI for 1st Test in Chennai; Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma to make a comeback

Pant has been named in India's squad for the four-match Test series against England beginning in Chennai on Friday (February 5) and will compete with senior wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha for a spot. But, his batting heroics in Australia make him a favourite to take the spot in the XI.

(With PTI inputs)