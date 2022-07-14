India vs England, 2nd ODI: Toss, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments; Rohit opts to bowl; Kohli back

In the first ODI, India beat England by 10-wickets to take a 1-0 lead.

After winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma elected to bowl first against Jos Buttler-led England. While India will have one change, with Virat Kohli coming in in place of Shreyas Iyer, England is set to field an unchanged playing XI.

Electing to bowl, Rohit said, "Slightly less grass for sure, looks like there is some moisture. But looking at the size of the ground it'll be good to put a score on the board. Virat Kohli's back. (Rishabh Pant) It was quite challenging. We know in England the ball moves as well, he's done well, kept in England earlier too. (Lord's) It's one of the best stadiums in the world and without a doubt all the guys are looking to play here."

Meanwhile, hosts skipper Buttler said they probably would have opted to bowl first too. Sticking to the same playing XI as the first ODI, Buttler said at the toss, "We'd probably have bowled too. It was pretty 50-50 but a lot of the times it's better batting first here on Lord's. Same Team."

Lord's has been a special ground for India, and the Men in Blue will look to write another memorable chapter on Thursday, as a win would secure a series win over hosts England.

India vs England 2nd ODI, Playing XIs:

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

England Playing 11: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

Pitch Report: Graeme Swann: Lord's is normally a very very good batting pitch. The pitch today may not have as much bounce as the Oval Pitch for the first game.