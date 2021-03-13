India vs England, 2nd T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Best Playing 11 Updates

Ahmedabad, March 13: India suffered an eight-wicket defeat to England in the first T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday (March 12). Now, they will not have much time to regroup as the second T20I come knocking on them on Sunday (March 14).

India will have to find a way to better their batting that looked so lethargic in the first T20I against England bowlers, who were spot on from ball one, giving no sniff to the Indian batsmen. Shreyas Iyer made a fluent fifty and Rishabh Pant showed some spark and India will have to build on it.

The top three - KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli - will have to get few more runs under their belt to challenge England meaningfully. Be a part of this intriguing second T20I between India and England through MyKhel's Dream11 prediction.

1. Team News - India India have rested Rohit Sharma for the first two T20Is and it gives Shikhar Dhawan another shot at making a good score. KL Rahul is set to open in all five T20Is. Virat Kohli's form is a matter of concern after falling for a duck in the first match, and it is symptomatic of the lean patch that he has been going through of late. However, the form showed by Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant might console the Indian camp. On the bowling front, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal did not look sharp and hopefully they will find their range sooner than later. India might not effect any change to the playing 11 for this match. 2. Team News - England England dished out a comprehensive team effort to outgun India comprehensively. Their bowlers, especially Mark Wood, looked fired up and never allowed any leeway for the Indian batsmen. In batting, Jonny Bairstow looked to have put behind him the horror run in the Test series. England too might not make change to the 11 for this match as they will be eager to snatch a 2-0 lead. 3. Playing 11 India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal. England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. 4. Dream11 KL Rahul, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.