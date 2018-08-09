Cricket

India Vs England 2nd Test: Stokes wishes England newcomer Pope well

Posted By: PTI
London, Aug 9: Absent all-rounder Ben Stokes sent best wishes to his England team-mates, in particular, debutant batsman Ollie Pope, ahead of the second Test against India at Lord's on Thursday (August 9).

Stokes was left out of England's squad's for the second Test because of his ongoing trial on a charge of affray in Bristol, having taken three wickets as the hosts completed a 31-run win at Edgbaston on Sunday to go 1-0 up in a five-match series.

The 27-year-old Stokes has denied the charge against him. England captain Joe Root confirmed on Wednesday that 20-year-old Surrey batsman Pope would make his debut at Lord's in place of the dropped Dawid Malan.

Stokes wished his colleagues well in a Twitter message accompanied by an Instagram photograph of all-rounder Sam Curran, like Pope a 20-year-old Surrey star, celebrating a wicket.

"Good luck to all the englandcricket lads today and for the rest of the week, always exciting seeing guys get there first opportunity, hope it goes for you well for you @opope32 #loveengland" wrote Stokes.

Day 1 - Stumps: ENG vs IND
View Sample
    Story first published: Thursday, August 9, 2018, 21:17 [IST]
