India vs England, 2nd Test: Deepti Sharma to ring bell at Lord's on Day 4

With the match delicately poised, BCCI Women's official social media account and the Lord's official account confirmed that the Indian women's all-rounder, who represented the London Spirit side in The Hundred, will ring the bell ahead of Day 4's play.

"Stay tuned for start of Day four of the second #ENGvIND Test as #TeamIndia all-rounder @Deepti_Sharma06 will ring the bell at Lord's," tweeted BCCI Women.

"India international @Deepti_Sharma06 will be ringing the five-minute bell on Day Four at Lord's," tweeted the Home of Cricket.

The ringing of the bell during a Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground by an international cricketer or administrator is a tradition which started in 2007 and it has been followed since then.

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Farokh Engineer had rung five-minute bell before the start of the third day of the ongoing Test match.

Sir Andrew Strauss and children supported by the work of the Ruth Strauss Foundation rang the five-minute bell to commence Day Two, while former England women's cricketer Enid Bakewell rang the bell on Day One.

Mohammed Siraj led India's charge with a four-wicket haul to bundle out England for 391 in the first innings of the second Test. Skipper Joe Root was left unbeaten on 180 after James Anderson was dismissed on the final ball of day three.

England took a lead by 27 runs with India set to start their second innings on Sunday (August 15) and the visitors will look to score as many runs as possible to get a result in their favour.