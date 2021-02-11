Cricket
India vs England 2nd Test: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Best Playing 11 Updates

By
Chennai, February 11: India will face England in the second Test from Saturday (February 13), looking to level the series. The visitors are currently leading the four-match series 1-0 after the massive 227-run win in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

It has been a climb down for Virat Kohli's side that had registered a historic 2-1 Test series win over Australia last month. India were expected to dominate England in home conditions but Joe Root, James Anderson, Jack Leach, Dom Bess and Ben Stokes combined to upset the applecart of India at Chepauk.

Now, you can also be a part of the excitement via MyKhel Dream11 prediction.

1. Team News - India

On a rare occasion, India will begin their second Test at home looking to level the series rather than trying to drive in the domination. As a first step, they would like to see more runs from the bat of Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane and a tighter effort from support spinners behind R Ashwin. The Chepauk pitch for the second Test might closely mirror that was prepared for the first Test, a trampoline that will assist the spinners. In that sense, India will think long and hard on the inclusion of chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, possibly in the space of left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem and beyond that there would not be any drastic changes to the 11. India will also hope that Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant continue their run-making ways and get that hundred that eluded them narrowly on more than one occasion in the recent past.

2. Team News - England

England under Joe Root played exceptional cricket in the first Test to secure a big win, their third on the trot in the sub-continent within a month. They had beaten Sri Lanka 2-0 in the Test series at Galle. There have been talks that Stuart Broad might come in for James Anderson, who dished out a fantastic three-wicket burst in the second innings at Chepauk, snaffling Gill, Rahane and Pant. Wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler is scheduled to return home ahead of second Test and Ben Foakes could take his place in the side.

3. Dream11

Shubman Gill, Dom Sibley, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ben Stokes, R Ashwin, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

4. Playing 11

India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma.

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Olle Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson/Stuart Broad.

Story first published: Thursday, February 11, 2021, 10:54 [IST]
