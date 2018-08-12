India Vs England, 2nd Test: Dominant England crush listless India by an innings and 159 runs

London, Aug 12: England pacers produced yet another clinical show after Chris Woakes' inspiring ton guided them to a massive 289 runs lead in the first innings as the hosts decimated a listless Indian side by an innings and 159 runs here on Sunday (August 12) in the second Test.

It took England a total of 82 overs to bowl India out twice in the game and go 2-0 up in the five-match series. India once again showed no intent with the bat and subdued against the quality of England pacers to be folded for 130 in the second innings in 47 overs. India were dismissed for 107 in 35.2 overs in the first innings.

James Anderson (4-23) once again toyed with the opposition, taking his match tally to nine, and equally effective was Stuart Broad (4-44).

England skipper Joe Root declared their first innings for 396/7 and took a whopping 289 run lead against a beleaguered India. England resumed at overnight 356 for six and continued to frustrate the visitors.

Chris Woakes (137*) remained unbeaten while his overnight batting partner Sam Curran scored vital 40 runs and helped his team cement some lead and pile up India's agony.

True India have had worst of batting conditions, but even truer, batting's been pathetic. No application or grit. After Kohli, best Ashwin — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 12, 2018

No sooner than Hardik Pandya ended Curran's innings at 396/7, Root decided to call off the innings. The Indian batsmen let the team down also in the first Test but the away side at least put up a fight.

Here at the 'Home of Cricket', the Virat Kohli-led unit showed no semblance of a fight, bringing back the haunted memories of the previous series in 2014 and 2011.

With the rain threat looming large over the remainder of the game, India needed to bat for survival. But it wasn't to be as the batsmen once again cut a sorry picture after mustering 107 in the first innings that lasted just 35.2 overs.

Adil Rashid! What a man! Will bag 12,000 pounds as match fees without getting to bat, without bowling and without taking a catch. Dream job! #EngvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 12, 2018

The crushing loss has given the Indian team management plenty to think about ahead of the third Test beginning August 18 at Nottingham.

The opening day was washed out here and even today time was lost due to intermittent rain, but England still comfortably got the result they wanted with a day to spare. The weather was also kind on the impressive hosts, who batted in the sunshine on day three while overcast conditions made the job tougher for the Indian batsmen.

"Not very proud of the way we played. For the first time in the last five Tests, we were outplayed," said captain Virat Kohli at the post-match presentation.

Very poor from India. While we all want to stand by our team and support them when they don’t do well, going down without a fight is very disappointing to watch. Hope they have the confidence and mental strength to comeback from this. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 12, 2018

Post-tea, Ravichandran Ashwin (33 not out) and Hardik Pandya (26) added 55 runs for the seventh wicket, the highest for India in two innings of this Test.

More importantly, they batted out nearly 12 overs showing that with a little more application, this Indian line-up could have done better. Both batsmen took hits on their right hands, yet continued to soldier on.

India need to pick and stick with their batting. I’m not a fan of chopping and changing batting line ups for reasons like “horses for courses” and “ match ups”. https://t.co/uVJpYfiCt1 — Jason Gillespie 🌱🌈 (@dizzy259) August 12, 2018

Chris Woakes (2-24) broke the resistance, trapping Pandya lbw in the 43rd over.

An over later, Anderson came back into the attack with a single-minded focus to finish off the Indian innings. Kuldeep Yadav (0) was bowled, a pair in this Test, while Mohammed Shami (0) played a horrendous shot to fall lbw two overs later.

🙌 A huge thank you to everyone who attended the #ENGvIND Test match across the last four days.



We hope you all enjoyed your day here & hope to see many of you sometime soon 👍#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/fhFxLkXDP3 — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 12, 2018

Woakes finished off the formalities, as Ishant Sharma (2) was last out, caught at leg slip. Earlier, Broad took 4-7 in his post-lunch seven-over spell and destroyed the Indian middle order before light drizzle brought forth an early tea break.

Cheteshwar Pujara (17) and Ajinkya Rahane (13) had started watchfully after the lunch break and they looked to eat up as many deliveries as possible. Woakes had an entertaining contest with Rahane, but the batsman prevailed for a little while.

The bowling changes worked through as England's relentless pace attack again benefitted from overcast conditions. Rahane was the first to go, playing at a wide delivery off Broad in the 19th over as Keaton Jennings held a sharp catch at third slip.

Kohli (17), struggling with a stiff back, came out to bat as India reached 50 in the 26th over. He was clearly restricted in his movement and stroke-making and received on-field attention.

Broad then pulled out an inswinger that deflected off Pujara's pad and crashed into the off-stump, ending his 87-ball stay. Four overs later, Broad struck twice. First, Kohli was caught at forward short leg, with DRS detecting a faint glove as the ball bounced off his jumper.

Immediately, another quick inswinger saw Dinesh Karthik trapped lbw for a first-ball duck. Ashwin fended off his hat-trick ball, and thereafter just hung on with Pandya for company as a 2-0 score-line loomed large for India. Rain provided some relief to India also in the morning session when they were struggling at 17-2 in nine overs and early lunch was taken.

This was after England declared their first innings at 396 for seven in 88.1 overs, taking a 289-run lead. England looked for some quick runs in this morning session but they didn't come so easily as Mohammed Shami (3-96) bowled a very sharp spell.

He beat Woakes and Sam Curran (40) on a number of occasions but was unlucky to not induce any edges at all. The runs came in a trickle, but when it started drizzling a bit, Curran threw his bat around.

When he was finally out caught at third man off Pandya (3-66), England declared their innings close for fear of more rain.

India then got off to another poor start. James Anderson (2-8) had Murali Vijay (0) caught behind in the third over. This was his 100th Test wicket at Lord's.

Vijay became the sixth Indian batsman to score a 'pair' in a Test, and he has now managed only 128 runs in 10 overseas innings against South Africa and England in 2018.

Four overs later, Anderson trapped KL Rahul (10) plumb lbw and the batsman walked off without even checking for DRS with his partner Pujara.

(With inputs from PTI)