India Vs England, 2nd Test: Dominant England crush listless India by an innings and 159 runs

London, Aug 12: England pacers produced yet another clinical show after Chris Woakes' inspiring ton guided them to a massive 289 runs lead in the first innings as the hosts decimated a listless Indian side by an innings and 159 runs here on Sunday (August 12) in the second Test.
It took England a total of 82 overs to bowl India out twice in the game and go 2-0 up in the five-match series. India once again showed no intent with the bat and subdued against the quality of England pacers to be folded for 130 in the second innings in 47 overs. India were dismissed for 107 in 35.2 overs in the first innings.
James Anderson (4-23) once again toyed with the opposition, taking his match tally to nine, and equally effective was Stuart Broad (4-44).
England skipper Joe Root declared their first innings for 396/7 and took a whopping 289 run lead against a beleaguered India. England resumed at overnight 356 for six and continued to frustrate the visitors.
Chris Woakes (137*) remained unbeaten while his overnight batting partner Sam Curran scored vital 40 runs and helped his team cement some lead and pile up India's agony.
True India have had worst of batting conditions, but even truer, batting's been pathetic. No application or grit. After Kohli, best Ashwin— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 12, 2018
No sooner than Hardik Pandya ended Curran's innings at 396/7, Root decided to call off the innings. The Indian batsmen let the team down also in the first Test but the away side at least put up a fight.
Here at the 'Home of Cricket', the Virat Kohli-led unit showed no semblance of a fight, bringing back the haunted memories of the previous series in 2014 and 2011.
With the rain threat looming large over the remainder of the game, India needed to bat for survival. But it wasn't to be as the batsmen once again cut a sorry picture after mustering 107 in the first innings that lasted just 35.2 overs.
Adil Rashid! What a man! Will bag 12,000 pounds as match fees without getting to bat, without bowling and without taking a catch. Dream job! #EngvInd— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 12, 2018
The crushing loss has given the Indian team management plenty to think about ahead of the third Test beginning August 18 at Nottingham.
The opening day was washed out here and even today time was lost due to intermittent rain, but England still comfortably got the result they wanted with a day to spare. The weather was also kind on the impressive hosts, who batted in the sunshine on day three while overcast conditions made the job tougher for the Indian batsmen.
"Not very proud of the way we played. For the first time in the last five Tests, we were outplayed," said captain Virat Kohli at the post-match presentation.
Very poor from India. While we all want to stand by our team and support them when they don’t do well, going down without a fight is very disappointing to watch. Hope they have the confidence and mental strength to comeback from this.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 12, 2018
Post-tea, Ravichandran Ashwin (33 not out) and Hardik Pandya (26) added 55 runs for the seventh wicket, the highest for India in two innings of this Test.
More importantly, they batted out nearly 12 overs showing that with a little more application, this Indian line-up could have done better. Both batsmen took hits on their right hands, yet continued to soldier on.
India need to pick and stick with their batting. I’m not a fan of chopping and changing batting line ups for reasons like “horses for courses” and “ match ups”. https://t.co/uVJpYfiCt1— Jason Gillespie 🌱🌈 (@dizzy259) August 12, 2018
Chris Woakes (2-24) broke the resistance, trapping Pandya lbw in the 43rd over.
An over later, Anderson came back into the attack with a single-minded focus to finish off the Indian innings. Kuldeep Yadav (0) was bowled, a pair in this Test, while Mohammed Shami (0) played a horrendous shot to fall lbw two overs later.
🙌 A huge thank you to everyone who attended the #ENGvIND Test match across the last four days.— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 12, 2018
We hope you all enjoyed your day here & hope to see many of you sometime soon 👍#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/fhFxLkXDP3
Woakes finished off the formalities, as Ishant Sharma (2) was last out, caught at leg slip. Earlier, Broad took 4-7 in his post-lunch seven-over spell and destroyed the Indian middle order before light drizzle brought forth an early tea break.
Cheteshwar Pujara (17) and Ajinkya Rahane (13) had started watchfully after the lunch break and they looked to eat up as many deliveries as possible. Woakes had an entertaining contest with Rahane, but the batsman prevailed for a little while.
The bowling changes worked through as England's relentless pace attack again benefitted from overcast conditions. Rahane was the first to go, playing at a wide delivery off Broad in the 19th over as Keaton Jennings held a sharp catch at third slip.
Kohli (17), struggling with a stiff back, came out to bat as India reached 50 in the 26th over. He was clearly restricted in his movement and stroke-making and received on-field attention.
Broad then pulled out an inswinger that deflected off Pujara's pad and crashed into the off-stump, ending his 87-ball stay. Four overs later, Broad struck twice. First, Kohli was caught at forward short leg, with DRS detecting a faint glove as the ball bounced off his jumper.
Immediately, another quick inswinger saw Dinesh Karthik trapped lbw for a first-ball duck. Ashwin fended off his hat-trick ball, and thereafter just hung on with Pandya for company as a 2-0 score-line loomed large for India. Rain provided some relief to India also in the morning session when they were struggling at 17-2 in nine overs and early lunch was taken.
This was after England declared their first innings at 396 for seven in 88.1 overs, taking a 289-run lead. England looked for some quick runs in this morning session but they didn't come so easily as Mohammed Shami (3-96) bowled a very sharp spell.
He beat Woakes and Sam Curran (40) on a number of occasions but was unlucky to not induce any edges at all. The runs came in a trickle, but when it started drizzling a bit, Curran threw his bat around.
When he was finally out caught at third man off Pandya (3-66), England declared their innings close for fear of more rain.
India then got off to another poor start. James Anderson (2-8) had Murali Vijay (0) caught behind in the third over. This was his 100th Test wicket at Lord's.
Vijay became the sixth Indian batsman to score a 'pair' in a Test, and he has now managed only 128 runs in 10 overseas innings against South Africa and England in 2018.
Four overs later, Anderson trapped KL Rahul (10) plumb lbw and the batsman walked off without even checking for DRS with his partner Pujara.
As it happened:
Aakash Chopra on Team India!
Missed a spinner in Edgbaston.— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 12, 2018
Missed a seamer in Lord’s.
Batting (besides Kohli in Edgbaston) went missing in both games... #EngvInd
Chris Woakes named Man of the Match!
Obviously delighted. To win the Test inside four days when we lost a day and a half to rain is special. Sunk in a little bit more. Wish I had did that in the middle, kind of went by in a flash. Jonny calmed me down in the centre, which is funny because usually I calm him down. At the time, we were in a tricky position even though we were ahead. They came at us pretty hard at the time and occassionally the ball was moving around. Would've been nice to have a bit more red ball cricket. Wrist was behind the ball on how I was holding the ball and it's worked. Excellent performance from the bowling group. Trying to get the ball out of Jimmy's hands when it's like that is tricky. Jimmy could've been easily standing here with his 9-fer.
Joe Root on emphatic win.
Fantastic from the very first ball. Bowling unit were exceptional throughout the whole game. We probably did have the conditions throughout, but you still have to perform. Testament to the partnership between Jonny and Woakes. Chuffed to bits for Woakes. Coming back into the side, someone who's always been a big part of the squad, good to see him have the rewards. When you've got senior guys like Jimmy and Broad, the others are going to improve. Really good position to be in at the moment. I thought he played really well. He batted at a very challenging time. To come in and put pressure back on the opposition, to see him fit in the environment is a pleasing sight. Obviously got another day now to rest and recover. Still areas where we can improve, that's the exciting part. Chuffed to bits. Pleased for the guys, lots of hard work. Great team performance.
Kohli on Team's defeat!
Not very proud of the way we played to be honest. First time in last five Test matches we've been outplayed. Credit to England. They were clinical. When a team plays like that they deserve to be on the winning side. Can't really think about those things (conditions not in favour). You have to counter the conditions as and when they come to you. Can't crib about these things. Sometimes the rub of the green will go your way too. Won't sit around and say that we didn't have the best of conditions. Their bowlers were relentless with the ball. Looking at things now, the weather was so unpredictable, I think we got the combination a bit off before the game. Chance to correct that next game. Five days to go, should be okay. Lower back issue coming up again and again, purely because of the workload. Confident I'll be fine in five days time.
It's all over! Ishant Sharma is the final wicket to perish and India have been decimated by an innings and 159 runs by England. The hosts have outbatted, outbowled and outfielded the tourists in the game and this game is finished within three days.
Wicket! Mohammed Shami has been trapped in front and departs for duck. India - 125/9.
India have failed to score 200 in seven out of their last 8 innings in England. Their average total in the last eight Test innings is only 160.
Wicket! Kuldeep Yadav has been bowled by Anderson for duck again and India are 8 down.
Wicket! The defiant partnership of 50-runs finally comes to an end as Hardik Pandya gets trapped in front by Chris Woakes. The umpire didn't rule in favour of their appeal but skipper Root went upstairs and voila, they were right this time. Pandya walks back and India are 7 down for 116. England need 3 more wickets to win this game.
Fifty-plus run stand between Hardik Pandya (26) and R Ashwin (21) as India reach 116/6 in 42 overs. The tourists trail by another 173 runs.
Adil Rashid is yet to bowl, yet to bat, and has touched the ball just 25 times in the field. #ENGvIND— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) August 12, 2018
Four! Hardik hits Stuart Broad straight down the ground for a boundary and reaches to 20. This is the highest run from an Indian batsman in this innings so far. 100 comes up for India (102/6) for the loss of 6 wickets. The tourists still trail by 187 runs.
What a crisp straight drive! Hardik Pandya takes India past the 100-run mark with a solid boundary. The visitors are still 187 runs behind. #CricketMeriJaan #ENGvIND— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 12, 2018
35-run partnership between Ashwin and Pandya as India are inching closer towards triple-figure mark in the second innings. India - 96/6 after 38 overs.
After 37 overs, India reach 87/6 against England. R Ashwin and Hardik Pandya are looking determined to prevent India from getting bundled under 107.
Match resumes and India reach 73/6 after 34 overs, trail England by 216 runs.
Suddenly Karun Nair seems like VVS Laxman, Rishabh Pant like Dhoni and people are talking about future Sachin Tendulkar in Prithvi Shaw. They seem like our next big hope. So much for watching Lord's Test.— G. S. Vivek (@GSV1980) August 12, 2018
Early tea taken at Lord's
Rain is back again and this is the only respite for the Indian team for they are struggling on the field. They are 66/6 and it seems that the visitors won't be able to match their first innings' total of 107.
Debacle, not just defeat. Unless rain comes to India's rescue— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 12, 2018
Ashwin denies the hat-trick chance to Broad. India reach 66/6 after 31 overs.
Stuart Broad 424 wickets - breaks into the list of top ten Test wicket-takers!#EngvInd— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 12, 2018
Wicket! Broad is on a hat-trick as Dinesh Karthik departs for golden duck as he's trapped in front on the very first ball he faces. He even wasted the lone DRS left with India. India are now 61/6 and England just four wickets short of a win by an innings.
Wicket! India's last hope of saving this game too departs as Kohli is caught for 17. Stuart Broad gets the big man. India - 61/5.
Four! Virat Kohli hits a wonderful cover drive and the ball races towards the fence. He's batting in pain. How long could he go from here?
Wicket! Pujara is played on for 17 and Stuart Broad gets the second successive wicket. With Pujara's departure, India's hopes of preventing the inevitable are bleak. India are 50/4 and they still trail by 239 runs. Hardik Pandya is the new man in.
What a sight this is!! 🙌— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 12, 2018
Scorecard & Clips: https://t.co/QaHxVc4jQO#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/344XGvPlBk
A perfect cover drive coming from Virat Kohli's bat. It's one of those shots that gives a lot of confidence to the batsman but the situation perhaps demands more such strokes from him. But keeping his wicket intact is the real test here.
Kohli isn't looking 100% fit.
Kohli isn’t looking good. Missed playing county because of an injury. Seemed to have picked up a niggle here. Indian cricket’s most important asset needs to be protected. #EngvInd— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 12, 2018
Four! A brilliant straight drive from Pujara brings up his first boundary of the innings. He's took 68 deliveries before hitting it.
Wicket! Ajinkya Rahane goes for the ball going away from him and pays the price for nicking it. Keaton Jennings holds on the catch at second slip and Rahane's patience wears thin after playing 32 balls. India - 35/3 in 19 overs.
Rahane got himself in a tangle. He has been leaving deliveries on the line of the ball which got him, but was drawn into playing by the fuller length from Broad. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/upe8AHGU3A— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) August 12, 2018
After 15 overs, India reach 24/2 against England and they trail by 265 runs in their second innings. James Anderson and Chris Woakes are testing both the batsmen present at the crease.
Finally, the match is going to start after a gap of almost one and half hour. Anderson will bowl with Pujara-Rahane at the crease. However, the overcast conditions are going to help the bowlers.
It has started raining again at Lord's and the covers are back. Cheteshwar Pujara - 5*(25balls) and Ajinkya Rahane 1* (6balls) making their way back to the dressing room. India are 17/2 in 9 overs and they are still trailing by 272 runs. James Anderson has been the tormentor in chief for India by getting rid of openers cheaply again.
They've taken an early lunch. #ENGvIND— Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) August 12, 2018
The openers have continued to disappoint on this tour and their form is emerging as a major concern for the team.
Scores of Indian openers in this Test series:— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 12, 2018
Birmingham - 20, 26, 6, 13
Lord's - 0, 8, 0, 10
83 runs at average 10.37 - currently their second lowest in any Test series (8+ inns). #EngvInd
That moment for Anderson!
💯🙌#ENGvIND#LoveLords https://t.co/oMEhqQAAij— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 12, 2018
That's why Anderson is considered most dangerous new ball bowler.
Dismissing most opening batsman in Tests:— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 12, 2018
155 G McGrath
151 J ANDERSON *
130 M Muralitharan
127 Kapil Dev
125 C Walsh
111 R Hadlee#ENGvIND
Wicket! KL Rahul's innings comes to an end for 10 and once again it's James Anderson who's made the early inroads for his team. India are reeling at 13/2 in just 6.1 overs.
Raining wickets at Lord's after India have started batting...— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 12, 2018
Last ten second innings knocks for Murali Vijay: 3, 0, 7, 2, 8, 9, 13, 9, 25, 6.
Dale Steyn praises Anderson!
I love how quick Jimmy is between deliveries. No stares, no words, no fuss. Gets back to his mark, bowls with intent, intelligence and great energy.— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) August 12, 2018
Man knows what he wants (wkts) and most of all, he knows how to get them.
Impressive bro 👍🏼
100 wickets for Anderson at Lord's with that Vijay wicket.
The wicket of Murali Vijay today made Jimmy Anderson the leading wicket-taker in India-England Test matches as he moves ahead of Bhagwat Chandrasekhar's tally of 95.— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 12, 2018
Also becomes the first to take 100 wickets at Lord's.#ENGvIND
Wicket! India start their innings and immediately lose Murali Vijay for 0. Vijay has failed to open his account in both the innings and succumbs to James Anderson's pace.
100 wickets at lords! Pretty good achievement! Hats off James Anderson! #afewmoretocome— Ryan Harris (@r_harris413) August 12, 2018
Wicket & That's the Declaration from England skipper Joe Root. England end their first innings for 396/7 as Sam Curran departs for 40. The hosts lead India by whopping 289 runs and the visitors would have to score these many runs to avoid an innings defeat. It's not going to be an easy task for them as the conditions are overcast and might assist the English pacers.
England might have batted a little too long today. But if the weather holds, they have enough time to go 2-0 up. Keep an eye on Kohli— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 12, 2018
4 6 0 1 4 2! 17 runs came from that over from Shami and England reach 396/6 and lead swells to 289. Declaration after touching 300?
Shami has bowled beautifully this morning but as England go for the slog in readiness for the declaration, the figures are getting dented— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 12, 2018
England 379/6 after 87 overs and they lead India by 272 runs. The conditions are overcast but the bowlers are hardly being able to break the partnership. It's more of a mental test for the Indians than skills.
India captain Virat Kohli hasn't stepped into the field with due to a stiff back. Team India is being led by vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is leading the side.
If England bat long it will be good for India, feels Deepdas Gupta.
Longer Eng bat the better it would b for India #INDvENG— Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) August 12, 2018
Chris Woakes and Sam Curran have put up 50-run stand between them and India are still searching for their first breakthrough of the day.
Look's like we are in for another start-stop day at Lord's as there is a slight drizzle already.
Hello and welcome to Day 4 of the 2nd Test.— BCCI (@BCCI) August 12, 2018
There's a slight drizzle on at the moment and the pitch is under cover.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/P4SePJhyp6
