India vs England, 2nd Test: VVS Laxman hails match-winners Virat Kohli, Ashwin

It was a dream start for England as India lost five wickets in the first session on the back of some fine glove work by birthday boy Ben Foakes. But Kohli and Ashwin steadied the Indian ship with an unbeaten half-century partnership for the seventh wicket before lunch. Laxman said both Ashwin and Kohli showed that if a batsman applies himself he can score runs on what has been termed as a difficult wicket to bat on.

"Match winning partnership between Virat and Ashwin. Strong in defence, good footwork and capitalised on loose deliveries. Both of them showed that if you apply yourself you can definitely score runs on this pitch," Laxman tweeted.

Jack Leach and Moeen Ali picked two wickets each in the first session but Kohli and Ashwin extended India's lead to 351 runs on day three At the lunch break, India's score read 156/6 with Kohli and Ashwin unbeaten on 38 and 34 runs respectively. The first session saw five wickets falling and 102 runs being scored from 30 overs.