India vs England 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Best Playing 11 Updates

1. Team News - India

India will think of replacing Kuldeep Yadav with Yuzvendra Chahal in the series decider. Kuldeep has not been able to stem the run flow or take wickets in the last two ODIs, as both Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes tackled him with ease. The other option is bringing in Washington Sundar as the off-spinner also adds value as a late-order batsman. In either case, the Indian team management might like to see a few overs send down by Hardik Pandya, who did not bowl in the second ODI even while others, barring Bhuvneshwar Kumar, were leaking runs. Rohit Sharma looked in pain as he tumbled near the ropes to stop a boundary. He will be closely watched even though the opener continued to field in the second match. England have proved that no total is really safe against them and as such India will be eager for a tidier effort from their bowlers.

2. Team News - England

England will be mightily pleased with that effort in the second match as a win was achieved without regular skipper Eoin Morgan, who sat out with a webbing injury. Liam Livingstone came in for him and played a short but impactful innings in the chase. England will be keenly watching Morgan's fitness and that of Sam Billings, who suffered a collar bone niggle.

3. Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal/Washington Sundar.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan/Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone/Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Reece Topley/Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.

4. Dream11

Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Prasidh Krishna, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.