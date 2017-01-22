3rd ODI: England script 5-run win in last over thriller; India claim series 2-1

Chasing 322 to win, India almost rode on Kedar Jadhav's heroic innings of 90 off just 75 balls along with Hardik Pandya's career-best score of 56 off 43 balls, which saw a match-winning 104-run sixth wicket stand off just 83 balls.

But, with 16 runs needing in the last over, Jadhav hit a six and a four off the first two balls to give the 66,000-odd crowd some hope, but fell to Chris Woakes eventually.

Pandya-Jadhav's brilliant 104-run partnership brought India close towards clinching the series 3-0 but Ben Stokes' bowling performance and Chris Woakes' bowling in the last over ensured England defend their total and remain on the winning side.

At one stage hosts were struggling at 173 for five but Pandya-Jadhav kept hosts in the race. India lost five crucial wickets of Ajinkya Rahane (1), KL Rahul (11), Virat Kohli (55), Yuvraj Singh (45) and MS Dhoni (25) to give England an advantage.

Earlier, riding over death over exploits from Ben Stokes (57*) and Chris Woakes (34) helped England scored 321 for the loss of eight wickets to post second highest score at Eden Gardens.

Jason Roy (65) was the top scorer for England while Jonny Bairstow, playing his first ODI match on Indian soil, scored 57.

(Virat Kohli becomes fastest to score 1000 ODI runs as captain)

Hardik Pandya (3/49) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/62) were the pick of Indian bowlers.

Jadeja broke the opening stand of 98 runs between Jason Roy (65) and Sam Billings (35).

How close was that! @JadhavKedar almost gets #TeamIndia over the line, gets a standing ovation from the dressing room #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/oVonPotPD9 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 22, 2017

Pandya snapped the third wicket partnership between Eoin Morgan (43) and Jonny Bairstow (56) to keep the visitors' run-flow in check.

(When MS Dhoni played 'captain' in Virat Kohli's absence at Eden Gardens)

But a late flurry from in-form all-rounder Ben Stokes (57), with Chris Woakes (35) for company, helped England cross the 300-run mark.

England scored 58 runs in the last five overs to finish strongly. The seventh-wicket partnership of Stokes and Woakes compiled 73 runs.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first against England on Sunday here. India made just one change in their Playing XI as Ajinkya Rahane replaced Shikhar Dhawan.

England on the other hand made two changes by playing Sam Billings and Jonny Bairstow in place of Joe Root and Alex Hales.

A thriller on cards as @hardikpandya7 gets to his maiden ODI half century.Not to forget @JadhavKedar at the other end #INDvENG #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/IidUfC5HdJ — BCCI (@BCCI) January 22, 2017

There was a lot of pressure on Indian openers KL Rahul and Rahane as opening has been a weak spot of this formidable Indian batting line-up. But the duo failed to perform once again. If Rahul touched the double digit mark with 11, Rahane, on the other hand, departed at 1.

The win ensured visitors take psychological advantage and start the upcoming T20I series on a positive note.

Playing XI:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, David Willey, Jake Ball.

OneIndia News