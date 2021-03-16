India vs England, 3rd T20I: Morgan surprised by carry in wicket, lauds leader Buttler

While Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 77 to guide India to 156/6, the other Indian batsmen struggled against the pace and bounce of the English bowlers led by Mark Wood, who took three wickets to reduce the hosts to 156/6 in 20 overs.

In response, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow made light work of the chase with 10 balls to spare to hand England a 2-1 series lead in the five-match T20I series.

After the match, the England skipper expressed his surprise at the bounce and carry in the pitch, which remained the same for most part of the match and he was pleased with his team's bowling effort.

"The carry we saw throughout the whole game, it was surprising. Our guys don't find it too hard to adjust. The first half of our bowling was exceptional. The wicket stayed similar. When there's one short side, you don't know what's a good score. It's just the dynamics of T20 cricket," Morgan told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

Morgan, who made his 100th T20I apparance for England, also lauded wicketkeeper-batsman Buttler, whose knock led England to comfortably chase down the target.

"Jos is a world-class player, we are very lucky to have him. He competes with the best when it comes to opening the batting. He's a great leader within our group. He's a great friend of mine," he added.

"Jos is a world-class player and he has averaged upwards of 50 and striking at 150 at the top. There's very little you have to say to Jos. He's been in incredible form and he's a great leader within our group," Morgan said.

The England skipper received his 100th cap on Tuesday from Buttler and Morgan said he was moved by his words.

"It nearly got me to tears [getting the 100th cap from Buttler]. He's a great friend of mine and our families are close. His words warmed my heart and I'm very grateful for that."

Adjudged Man of the Match for his whirlwind innings, Buttler said: "It was nice to spend time in the middle and I always like to not out at the end."

"It just felt like a good time to attack [at the top]. It was nice to chance my arm a bit. The first six off got me up and running and gave me confidence."

The two sides will next meet at the same venue on Thursday (March 18) in the fourth of the five-match T20I series.

(With Agency inputs)