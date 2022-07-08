India vs England, 3rd T20I: Nottingham Trent Bridge Stadium Pitch Report, Weather, Boundary Length, Stats

1 India vs England T20I Record, Trent Bridge
For once, India will have an edge over England in an English ground. India have played 3 T20Is at this venue and won 2 matches and lost 1 match. On the other hand, England have also played 3 matches but they have lost 2 matches and won 1 the remaining.
2 Trent Bridge Stadium details
Capacity: 17500
Host County: Nottinghamshire
Boundary length: On-side: 72M, Off-side: 60M, Straight boundaries: 66M, 70M.
Average score: 160
3 Nottingham weather forecast
Nottingham is generally a pleasant weather venue and this time too it is not different. The temperature stands at a high-for-England 25 degrees with 26 per cent cloud cover. But with precipitation predicted to be as low as 2 per cent, there are zero chances of rain on the match day, i.e Sunday (July 10).
4 Trent Bridge stadium pitch report
Unlike in Lord’s or Old Trafford, the pitch at Trent Bridge does not sport that tinge of green. Often, the pitch at Nottingham wears a brownish hue and remains flat. In general, high scores are quite normal at this venue across the 3 formats. So, we can expect a real good batter time in Trent Bridge and the spinners too might just have to play a role here because of that inherent slowness of the pitch.
5 Trent Bridge Stadium T20 records
- Highest total: 232 for 6, Pakistan
- Highest total: India: 185 for 5
- Lowest total: 110 all out: New Zealand
- Lowest total: India: 118 for 8
- Most runs: Tillakaratne Dilshan: 175
- Most runs: India: Rohit Sharma: 117
- Most 100: Liam Livingstone: 1 (103).
- Most 6s: Liam Livingstone: 9
- Most 6s: India: Yuvraj Singh: 5
- Most wickets: Ajantha Mendis: 8
- Most wickets: India: Pragyan Ojha, Zaheer Khan: 6
- Best Bowling: Lendl Simmons: 4/16
- Best Bowling: India: Zaheer Khan: 4/19
- Highest partnership: 159: Alex Hales / Ravi Bopara
- Highest partnership (India): 77: Gautam Gambhir / Rohit Sharma.