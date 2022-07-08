India vs England, 3rd T20I: Nottingham Trent Bridge Stadium Pitch Report, Weather, Boundary Length, Stats

The Nottinghamshire ground had to wait almost a decade to host a T20I after the match between England and West Indies in 2012. The wait was over when England faced Pakistan here in 2021.

Now, they have another high profile match, the India vs England 3rd T20I.

Here we have for you Trent Bridge Stadium T20 records, pitch report, Nottingham weather forecast etc.

1 India vs England T20I Record, Trent Bridge For once, India will have an edge over England in an English ground. India have played 3 T20Is at this venue and won 2 matches and lost 1 match. On the other hand, England have also played 3 matches but they have lost 2 matches and won 1 the remaining. 2 Trent Bridge Stadium details Capacity: 17500 Host County: Nottinghamshire Boundary length: On-side: 72M, Off-side: 60M, Straight boundaries: 66M, 70M. Average score: 160 3 Nottingham weather forecast Nottingham is generally a pleasant weather venue and this time too it is not different. The temperature stands at a high-for-England 25 degrees with 26 per cent cloud cover. But with precipitation predicted to be as low as 2 per cent, there are zero chances of rain on the match day, i.e Sunday (July 10). 4 Trent Bridge stadium pitch report Unlike in Lord’s or Old Trafford, the pitch at Trent Bridge does not sport that tinge of green. Often, the pitch at Nottingham wears a brownish hue and remains flat. In general, high scores are quite normal at this venue across the 3 formats. So, we can expect a real good batter time in Trent Bridge and the spinners too might just have to play a role here because of that inherent slowness of the pitch. 5 Trent Bridge Stadium T20 records Highest total: 232 for 6, Pakistan

